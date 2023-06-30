Six Must-Have Features in Your Billing Software

Companies do many transactions daily, and that is a continuous process. Every enterprise must issue numerous bills and invoices to customers and other parties to sell products and services at different stages of the sales cycle. It can be tedious to send an invoice every time to an existing client or generate invoices for a new customer. Billing software simplifies the process and helps business to generate invoices online in one click by just entering the required data.

Technology innovation is a boon that simplifies the billing process allowing businesses to manage huge funds without any hassles.

What Exactly Is Billing Software?

Billing software is a replacement for manual billing, which helps businesses to make invoices online. The software will speed up the bill generation process while making it accurate. Also, as businesses become more global, online billing software allows bills to be shared via email. This is why free billing software includes features designed specifically for creating and emailing digital files. Also, billing apps may be added so customers can look at their bills even when not at their desks.

Six Billing Software Features to Simplify Work

1. Customized Billing

Every business function will be smooth if all transactions are accounted for and documented. However, each customer and every transaction is unique and customised billing can help both seller and buyer with detailed information mentioned in the bills. Every business must issue invoices according to its specifications. A billing software must permit the customisation of invoices so that businesses can add or remove information as required.

2. Features Relating to the GST

Every GST-registered business with a turnover above Rs.40 lakh must generate GST bills. The billing software that generates GST bills will automatically include GST components like CGST, IGST, SCGT, etc., making it easy for businesses to generate GST-compliant bills.

3. SMS Or WhatsApp Compatibility

Some customers prefer to receive invoices via email or WhatsApp. The ability to send invoices electronically (by email or WhatsApp) is a must-have feature in the billing software. It can save more time and expedite the delivery of orders. The software should record all invoices sent by email or Whatsapp. It improves customer management and reduces invoice and delivery delays. One can even use the free billing software to send direct payment reminders to their customer’s phones.

4. Online Payments

The GST billing software helps generate GST bills and notifies customers whose payments are overdue by email. Within seconds, the billing software can calculate outstanding payments and receivables. It also accepts online payments making it easy to collect bills without delays.

5. Activity of the User

The billing software must accommodate numerous users simultaneously. Users can work together to complete the task faster. In addition, security features should enable you to grant users access to the software based on their needs. Multi-user access helps businesses with massive data and repetitive data entry requirements.

6. Reporting

The billing software must generate the most accurate reports possible. It will save time because there will no longer be a need to write manual reports, and one can get a detailed analysis of business at any time and in multiple ways. The software must contain an outstanding analysis tool to check long-overdue payments.

Free Billing software handles everything, from automatic billing to integrating different software and service platforms. Invoice automation streamlines account payable procedures, eliminating the need for a permanent staff member to handle billing and paperwork. The best option is to automate everything instead, as this would ensure that data is continuously updated.

FAQs:

1. What functions does billing software serve?

The billing software automates payments and billing. Further, it tracks expenses and invoices along with simplifying the customer payment process.

2. What is the primary objective of billing software?

Billing software confirms invoice generation and payment collection process in a streamlined way. It replaced manual calculation making every bill accurate.

3. Does GST Billing Software have an annual renewal fee?

Free features are available for specific turnovers. Users must pay the GST billing software renewal fee before the software's expiration date. After expiration, users may continue to use the software. However, only basic billing features will be available.

4. Is there a cost associated with using the billing software?

The billing software's free version would only include access to its basic features. The users can check the vendor product site for fees for accessing services other than free ones in addition to the initial free period.

