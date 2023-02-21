Home / Brand Stories / Sixth Edition of Haryana International Film Festival to take place in Karnal

Sixth Edition of Haryana International Film Festival to take place in Karnal

brand stories
Published on Feb 21, 2023 07:49 PM IST

The festival was founded by Dharmender Dangi, an accomplished writer, director, and producer, and his friends in September 2016 to promote the local film industry and provide a platform for young actors to showcase their talents

Sixth Edition of Haryana International Film Festival to take place in Karnal
Sixth Edition of Haryana International Film Festival to take place in Karnal
ByHT Brand Studio

The upcoming sixth edition of the Haryana International Film Festival has been scheduled to take place from March 15th to March 19th, 2023, in Karnal. The festival was founded by Dharmender Dangi, an accomplished writer, director, and producer, and his friends in September 2016 to promote the local film industry and provide a platform for young actors to showcase their talents. With Manoj Bajpai, Satish Kaushik, and Rahul Dholkia among the celebrities who have attended previous festivals, this year's event will also mark the presence of renowned celebrities including Yashpal Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra, Shweta Menon, and Arvind Gaur among others.

In addition to film screenings, this year's festival will feature a special attraction called Phuljhari, which will showcase Haryanvi culture, including traditional cuisine, attire, antiques, folk dances, Kavi Sammelan, and other cultural performances. An international seminar, where Indian research scholars will present their papers, will also be hosted on March 17.

Dharmender Dangi expressed his pride in the festival's success and its role in promoting Haryanvi cinema. The festival has garnered the support of well-known Indian actors, including Yashpal Sharma, Pawan Malhotra, Shweta Menon, and Meghna Malik, who have confirmed their attendance. The festival team plans to establish a film-making school in the future to provide opportunities for youngsters to learn the craft of filmmaking at a nominal fee. To strengthen its online presence and engage audiences worldwide, the festival has named Teamology as its official digital PR partner.

The Haryana International Film Festival has been instrumental in promoting the local film industry, bringing together filmmakers, actors, and industry experts. The festival team looks forward to welcoming guests to this celebration of Haryanvi cinema and culture. Interested parties may apply for submission by filling up the form by 20th February https://forms.gle/27NszbfFA4NfPaWx6

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out