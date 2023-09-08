SKI Capital Services and Legacy Growth partner to Enhance Estate Planning for Family Businesses in India

September 2023 – SKI Capital Services Limited are pleased to announce a strategic knowledge partnership arrangement with Legacy Growth. This arrangement is aimed at launching bespoke estate planning solutions for family businesses. With Legacy Growth roped in as knowledge partners, SKI Capital intends to offer a supportive pathway for business growth, equity strengthening, and family legacy through a strategy often overlooked by family enterprises – going public.

An initial public offering (IPO) can help family businesses in a harmonious transition of raising capital without lessening their long-term influence or control. It provides an opportunity to invite professional management, augment corporate governance, and boost decision-making capabilities.

"Opting for a public listing not really an exit, rather it is a structured way of aligning ownership and governance in a manner that does not sever ties with the family business. This allows the family to stay engaged, shaping the vision and business's culture, and preserving not only wealth but also heritage," explains Suraj Malik, Managing Partner of Legacy Growth.

With this knowledge partnership, SKI Capital aims to have deeper engagement and become trusted advisors to assist families in tailoring their ownership structure to maintain control in areas most important to them and manage transition between family members and across generations. This includes guidance on selecting legal entity and financing options, determining the country of incorporation, and other strategic matters towards optimizing taxation while ensuring compliance with applicable regulations.

"Deciding to go public is a significant and personal step. It does, however, offer multiple benefits – seamless succession planning, improved access to capital markets, wealth diversification opportunities, and preservation of company culture," added Narinder Wadhwa, Managing Director of SKI Capital Services Limited.

Legacy Growth Partners and SKI Capital are committed to guiding more family businesses towards the stock market, ensuring it's a journey undertaken with expert advice and careful consideration.

For more information about our offerings, please visit www.skicapital.net.

Press Contact:

Manick Wadhwa

pr@skicapital.net

011-45046000

About SKI Capital Services Limited

Established in 1987, SKI is focused on providing relationship-based advisory and the full range of financial products and services. SKI is a corporate member of NSE, BSE, MSEI, MCX, NSDL and CDSL, and is a categoey-1 Merchant Banker and RTA registered with SEBI.

