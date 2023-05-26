Skill Development, Entrepreneurship To Get A Fillip At Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vasant Vihar

Chinmaya Vidyalaya Vasant Vihar has been making rapid strides forward with excellent performance as well as mandates for key structural changes in academic delivery. While the students of Chinmaya Vidyalaya have done the school proud with excellent results in the CBSE Board Examinations of Grade X as well as Grade XII, the school has thrown open the gates for admission to Grade XI, with emphasis on Commerce stream. “The post-covid sentiment of the school management has been to empower and equip the students to face any situation and the focus has been on teaching- learning from real-time situations, while keeping the traditional fabric intact” says Archana Soni, Principal of the school. “We feel that encouraging students to take up entrepreneurship today is more relevant than ever.”

Outlining the plans for the future, Shibani Khorana, the Manager of the School and representing Central Chinmaya Education Cell, says that Policies are being drafted for admission of students from Chinmaya Vidyalayas all over the country to higher education programmes at the Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth in Kerala. The Chinmaya University too offers programmes focusing on skill development, entrepreneurship and time-relevant learning. Complementing it further is the placement assistance the University extends to its students.

Shibani Khorana, Manager, Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vasant Vihar

“Our priority is to equip the students for life, in keeping with the CVP - Chinmaya Vision Programme.” Says Shibani Khorana.” It is our intent to track the progress of the students even after they complete school education, identify those who can benefit from the numerous academic platforms offered by the Central Chinmaya Mission and reach out wherever necessary.”

Archana Soni adds “This is particularly significant because Chinmaya ensures a seamless progress of its students into higher education and beyond to help them with a smooth career path, while also empowering them for the future with strong value systems and life-skills.”

Kavya Chitkara, Commerce Topper

Sabhavat Abhiram Naik, Humanities Topper

For Commerce students in particular, this works as a great incentive. Make in India and Skill Development being the major thrust of the Government of India today, opportunities have opened up like never before for self-sufficiency, and for the entrepreneurs in the making.

Special admission counters have been set up at Chinmaya Vidyalaya Vasant Vihar for new admissions to Grade XI, and trained counsellors help the students with the choice of appropriate subjects, basis their aptitude and interests.

Niranjan Praveen, Science Topper

In tandem with its vision the school has also embarked upon a systematic restructuring plan with infra-structural changes and capacity enhancement within. A legacy of over four decades of academic excellence, and a vision embedded in the future, augur well for the students of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vasant Vihar.

CHINMAYA VIDYALAYA STAR PERFORMERS GRADE – XII

Kavya Chitkara

96.4%

COMMERCE TOPPER

Sabhavat Abhiram Naik

95.2%

HUMANITIES TOPPER

Niranjan Praveen

93.6%

SCIENCE TOPPER

