Skillmine Showcases Niche Technology Expertise through its Home Grown Tech Solutions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8: Skillmine, a leading IT Services and Product Engineering company, has proudly completed a decade of innovation and excellence. With a relentless focus on problem solving and making technology better, faster and cheaper, Skillmine is emerging as a challenger within technology enterprises. Taking its cutting-edge services and solutions further in AI/ML Engineering, manufacturing 2.0, Data, Cyber and Regulatory challenges, Skillmine's products not only address significant business challenges but also provide scalable solutions at competitive and value-driven pricing.

Its niche products in Data Science, eCommerce, Identity and Access Management, and Cyber GRC provide a very compatible and fit-for-purpose solution in line with the recent RBI and other regulatory policies. Notable products in its suite include:

AUTH – Identity and Access Management with SSO and MFA ( https://auth-zero.com/)

COMPLYment – IT and Cyber Compliance and Audit Management (https://complyment.com/)

Data V – Data Analytics, correlation and visualization platform (https://datav.in/)

eComPaaS- eCommerce platform (https://e-compaas.com/)

Skillmine's footprint extends across India (Mumbai/Bangalore/Delhi), the Middle East, the UK, and the Americas, with a dedicated team of nearly 1,000 professionals. It has recently enhanced its Delivery & Technology nerve centres in Mumbai @ Andheri and Bangalore @ Whitefield to its owned properties.

Skillmine celebrates a decade of innovation, and its commitment to delivering robust, scalable, and indigenous solutions remains unwavering. The company's journey reflects a decade of growth, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of excellence in the dynamic IT landscape.

For enquiries, please write to info@skill-mine.com.

