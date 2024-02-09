 Skillmine Showcases Niche Technology Expertise through its Home Grown Tech Solutions - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Brand Stories / Skillmine Showcases Niche Technology Expertise through its Home Grown Tech Solutions

Skillmine Showcases Niche Technology Expertise through its Home Grown Tech Solutions

brand stories
Published on Feb 09, 2024 05:59 PM IST

Skillmine's products not only address significant business challenges but also provide scalable solutions at competitive and value-driven pricing.

Skillmine
Skillmine
ByHT Brand Studio

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8: Skillmine, a leading IT Services and Product Engineering company, has proudly completed a decade of innovation and excellence. With a relentless focus on problem solving and making technology better, faster and cheaper, Skillmine is emerging as a challenger within technology enterprises. Taking its cutting-edge services and solutions further in AI/ML Engineering, manufacturing 2.0, Data, Cyber and Regulatory challenges, Skillmine's products not only address significant business challenges but also provide scalable solutions at competitive and value-driven pricing.

Its niche products in Data Science, eCommerce, Identity and Access Management, and Cyber GRC provide a very compatible and fit-for-purpose solution in line with the recent RBI and other regulatory policies. Notable products in its suite include:

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

AUTH – Identity and Access Management with SSO and MFA ( https://auth-zero.com/)

COMPLYment – IT and Cyber Compliance and Audit Management (https://complyment.com/)

Data V – Data Analytics, correlation and visualization platform (https://datav.in/)

eComPaaS- eCommerce platform (https://e-compaas.com/)

Skillmine's footprint extends across India (Mumbai/Bangalore/Delhi), the Middle East, the UK, and the Americas, with a dedicated team of nearly 1,000 professionals. It has recently enhanced its Delivery & Technology nerve centres in Mumbai @ Andheri and Bangalore @ Whitefield to its owned properties.

Skillmine celebrates a decade of innovation, and its commitment to delivering robust, scalable, and indigenous solutions remains unwavering. The company's journey reflects a decade of growth, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of excellence in the dynamic IT landscape.

For enquiries, please write to info@skill-mine.com.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On