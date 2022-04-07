Sky247.net Announced the Official Sponsor of IIFA Rocks Abu Dhabi

New Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Sky247.net is a dynamic and fast-growing global sports portal, which has sponsored many renowned cricket competitions including many in Abu Dhabi.

Fans must mark their calendars as a plethora of Bollywood celebrities are set to garner the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) awards 2022. The gala event will be held in Abu Dhabi in May 2022. After being a part of several prominent cricket competitions, Sky247.net is set to collaborate with IIFA as official sponsors. Notably, IIFA is Bollywood’s biggest musical event and is taking place after two years.

Cricket and Bollywood are the two leading sectors as far as the entertainment industry in India is concerned. Sky247.net is now a part of both zones and hence, IIFA will have a zest of the gentleman’s game. Sky247.net is a dynamic and fast-growing global sports portal, which has sponsored many renowned cricket competitions including many in Abu Dhabi. Sky247.net partnered with the T10 sports Management to support the Abu Dhabi T10 as a ‘powered by’ sponsor.

Besides this, the sports portal has sponsored tournaments like Pakistan Super League (PSL), Oman T20 Series, Oman D20, Lanka Premier League T20, Emirates D10, Everest Premier League, and Abu Dhabi T10 League. Sky247.net has also been a part of several international series as well including India’s tour of Sri Lanka in 2021, where three ODIs and as many T20Is were on display. Sky247.net was also associated with the Abu Dhabi ODI series which was played between UAE and Ireland last year.

Ian Michael Viner, Managing Director, Sky247 said, “We are extremely thrilled to be a part of this fruitful endeavor, In Abu Dhabi Bollywood and cricket both have a special place in our heart through this sponsorship we plan to cater to millions of Indian diaspora all around the world and we are more than happy to be the host this year. Looking forward to an exciting and entertaining partnership.”

Sky247 is one of the top online sports gaming website and is the most favourite for online real money gaming lovers. Game enthusiasts are up for a surprise as Sky247 is an exchange that allows its customers to place bets on a wide variety of sports in form of online gaming experience with an interface which delights users to every bit. Those who are looking for a spectacular online gaming site have to look no further, as Sky247 fills the gap to the “T”. It has emerged as the most popular and most favourite online betting site from the current lot as it allows users to bet on almost all popular sports listed on it. Furthermore, the site offers exciting bonuses and incentives that help users to maximize their profits.

Sky247 operates by Sky Infotech, the group has been gaining immense recognition in the online real money gaming entertainment market. Sky Infotech Group is on the stepping stone to make Sky247, their flagship brand.

