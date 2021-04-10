Slay your social media game with the True 48MP Quad Cam of the new Galaxy F12

Social media presence is the new marker for success, especially for Gen Z. Not only do they love to be seen and heard, but they are also a fearless generation that speaks their mind! That’s why they need a phone that helps them to create content, just the way they like to! Enter Samsung Galaxy F12, which specifically caters to those who want to live the #FullOnFab life. And we didn’t even tell you the best part - this all-rounder phone comes at an unbelievable introductory price of ₹9,999! Yes, at an unbelievable introductory price of ₹9,999, inclusive of ₹1,000 instant cashback* on prepaid transactions.

The Galaxy F12 comes with a True 48MP camera that lets you capture the most captivating shots in town. It also has a 90Hz buttery-smooth display that’ll make it hard to resist - you wouldn’t want to stop scrolling, be it day or night. So, what are you waiting for? Get ready to know all about the #FullOnFab life!

Shots that make a lasting impression, with the #FullOnFab camera

It will be love at first sight with the True 48MP main quad camera that can take the most professional photos without any effort. Think sharper, clearer, and brighter images, every time you click! Upload those gorgeous stories or striking posts, and make your audience go crazy with your aesthetic social feed.

Watch this video to know more:

Don’t blame us if your friends want to get their hands on this stunning phone. Living the #FullOnFab life is no longer a dream, when you have the Samsung Galaxy F12 with you!

That’s not all - this phone will never cease to surprise you. It comes with a 5MP camera with ultra-wide lens, a 2MP camera for portrait shots, and a 2MP camera for macro shots, so you can experiment as much as you like. Put on your creative hat, and go all out to make a lasting impression. After all, your audience is closely watching you.

Want to make your presence felt on social media? Well, selfies always do the trick and with this phone, that’s a breeze. It has an 8MP front camera that will make sure you look your best. Put on your favourite outfit, flash that bright smile, and watch out for that surge of likes on your social media feed the moment your selfie is on your feed.

Buttery-smooth scrolling with the #FullOnFab display

What’s more, this phone comes with a smooth and seamless scrolling experience, all thanks to its 6.5" HD+ Infinity V Display and 90Hz refresh rate. Whether it’s spending your time on social media, gaming or watching your favourite shows, everything will be a breeze.

Thinking about what you do next time you meet your friends? Well, we suggest an unlimited gaming session. We say unlimited, because it’s pretty hard to let go off this phone, once you get your hands on it. Trust us, with the Galaxy F12, you will experience lag-free gaming. So, don’t blame us if you get addicted to it!

Working from home, but love to catch up on your favourite shows during breaks? Well, the Samsung Galaxy F12 always has your back. Plus, endless scrolling on social media is going to be real fun, because the scrolling is so smooth, nothing like you’ve ever seen before.

What’s more? An army of stellar features!

The phone also comes with a power-packed 6000 mAh battery that’ll last you for more than a day! But wait till you hear this—on a single charge, the Galaxy F12 will give you 29 hours of video playback, 49 hours of voice calls, and 131 hours of music playback!

What’s more, it has 15W adaptive charging, which means that the battery will turn out to be your BFF in more ways than one! Spend the day out with your friends capturing various sights and sounds, listen to music on the go, or watch your favourite content, while on your way back home. Whatever you do, this powerful battery will never leave you!





There’s also a Fab Processor that is going to make multi-tasking easy and seamless - the power-efficient 8nm Exynos 850 processor will ensure your battery lasts longer, too!

The Samsung Galaxy F12 comes in two variants- 4GB RAM+64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM+128GB internal storage (expandable up to 512GB). There’s also LPDDR4x RAM that makes multitasking a joyride. Plus, it has two dedicated SIM slots. We just can’t get enough of this phone, can you?

The phone also comes packed with an array of other fab features, including enhanced security, such as a side fingerprint scanner and fast face unlock.

For a smooth, interactive experience, the Samsung Galaxy F12 comes with the full One UI 3.1 experience on top of Android 11.

Looking for entertainment on the go? Plug in your headphones and enjoy audio at a whole new level with Dolby Atmos. It’s going to be an experience to remember!

Get your hands on this smartphone that is available in three eye-catching colours —Sea Green, Sky Blue, and Celestial Black.

The #FullOnFab life is within reach

Get so much and more at an unbelievable introductory price of ₹9,999, inclusive of ₹1,000 instant cashback* on prepaid transactions! Check out Flipkart and Samsung.com to grab the all-new Samsung Galaxy F12. Flipkart users will also get easy EMI payment options and a range of other offers, when this phone goes on sale.

Just a few more days to go - April 12, 2021, 12 noon!