Sleek yet powerful, the Galaxy Tab A7 is the perfect choice for all your entertainment needs

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 15:47 IST

Tablets have been all the rage these days. They are a perfect mix of productivity and portability. Samsung is here to help you do more of what you love - at home, or on the go!

Whether you need a device to attend online classes and to help with homework or just for entertainment – binge-watching videos, web series or playing video games – the Galaxy Tab A7 is here to suit all your needs.

Galaxy Tab A7 is a tablet with a beautiful design, combining simplicity with sophistication. With a large 26.31cm (10.4”) display, it is perfect for WFH, binge-watching, gaming and everything else in between. It’s also lightweight and super portable. You can just slip it inside your bag and take it on your next bus or train ride.

Here’s why the Galaxy Tab A7 from Samsung should be at the top of your shopping list:

1. The best tablet for binge-watching your favourite series

The Galaxy Tab A7 features a large 26.31cm (10.4”) WUXGA+ display with 80% screen-to-body ratio. This provides for an immersive viewing experience no matter what you choose to watch. Whether it is content from OTT platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix or videos on YouTube; the Galaxy Tab A7 provides an unmatched experience thanks to the thin, symmetric bezels that provide a clear view from every angle.

2. Long-lasting battery life

The Galaxy Tab A7 can last a full day without you having to reach for the charger. ( Samsung )

The Galaxy Tab A7 features a 7040 mAh battery for all those uninterrupted binge-watching sessions or those never-ending gaming sessions with your friends. The Galaxy Tab A7 can last a full day without you having to reach for the charger. And when you need to charge, opt for 15W Fast Charging that will quickly charge up the tablet for the next round of gaming session.

3. An unparalleled audio experience

The Galaxy Tab A7 features a quad-speaker system to elevate your entertainment experience. With surround sound by Dolby Atmos, the four speakers ensure that the content you are binge-watching comes to life. It gives you a theatre-like sound quality in the comfort of your home. You can almost feel that you are in the middle of all the action happening on screen!

The Galaxy Tab A7 is also a great choice for video conferencing with work colleagues, friends or family. The audio quality is brilliant and meant to engage in long virtual catching-up sessions.

It has also got a 5MP front-facing landscape-oriented camera, which means that you don’t have to reposition your tablet whenever you receive a video call.

4. Lag-free gaming

The Galaxy Tab A7 is an uncompromised device in every sense. Thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Octa-core processor under-the-hood, you can experience a lag-free gaming experience. Whether it is the highly popular Call of Duty: Mobile or something casual like Hill Race Climb, this Tab will match all your needs.

5. Sleek design

The Galaxy Tab A7 is ultra-sleek with a thickness of just 7mm. It’s easy to hold in the hand and doesn’t slip at any point. ( Samsung )

For getting the most out of your gaming experience, Samsung has made sure that the Galaxy Tab A7 is ultra-sleek with a thickness of just 7mm. It’s easy to hold in the hand and doesn’t slip at any point. It’s all about maximising comfort while gaming and Galaxy Tab A7 delivers on point.

Furthermore, the tablet is lightweight and highly portable. Slip it into any bag with ease and you wouldn’t have to worry about the weight.

For complete peace of mind, the Galaxy Tab A7 features Samsung’s Knox Security. You never have to worry about the safety of your data or your transactions.

Apart from being the entertainment powerhouse, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 is the perfect device for all your needs. It’s got an immersive viewing experience, lag-free gaming, quad-speakers, ergonomic design and much more. You get all these features and more at an affordable price starting at just Rs. 16,499 for the WiFi Variant. The LTE variant is available at just Rs. 21,999. Visit the Samsung official website or Amazon to get your hands on the Galaxy Tab A7.

It’s festive season and you must #RewardYourself with some me-time. Here’s what Samsung have for you. The amazing festive offers when you buy Galaxy Tab A7:

- 10% instant cashback

- Samsung Care+ (Samsung’s accidental & liquid damage cover plan) is also available at 50% off on select models