Slice-of-life drama Salaam Venky premieres on ZEE5 Global on February 10

Slice-of-life drama Salaam Venky will make its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5 Global on February 10, 2023. The movie marks popular Malayalam actress, Revathy’s debut as a director. The film's screenplay has been co-written by Kausar Munir and Sameer Arora. The Kajol-starrer family drama was released in theaters on December 9, 2022. The film features gripping performances from Aahana Kumra, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj, Anant Mahadevan, and Priyamani, along with a guest appearance by Aamir Khan.

Salaam Venky is inspired by the book “The Last Hurrah” by Shrikanth Murthy, which was based on the life of Kolavennu Venkatesh, a young chess player with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The movie revolves around a mother's love and dedication towards her son as she does everything in her power to let her son live life to the fullest, despite his condition. The film beautifully highlights a mother's trials, hardships, and bravery.

According to a news source, in an interview, Kajol stated, "Working on this movie was an emotional experience for me. As a mother of two, I could relate to my character Sujata. After Salaam Venky, all I have learned is that life is uncertain, so it is best not to spend your time worrying about the future or living in the past. Live each day to the fullest.” She also added, "I am honored to have been recognized for such an important film, and I am delighted that my fans will be able to watch it again on ZEE5 Global."

Plot

The movie focuses on Venky's battle with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a rare condition, and his legal fight for euthanasia in order to donate his organs before further muscular degeneration renders them unusable. His mother (Sujata) joins hands with a doctor, a lawyer, and a journalist to fight for his right to die with dignity.

Cast

Kajol as Kolavennu Sujata

Vishal Jethwa as Kolavennu Venkatesh "Venky"

Aahana Kumra as Sanjana, TV Journalist

Rahul Bose as Lawyer Parvez

Rajeev Khandelwal as Dr. Shekhar

Prakash Raj as Judge

Anant Mahadevan as Guruji

Priyamani as Nanda, the Public Prosecutor

Kamal Sadanah

Maala Parvathi

Ridhi Kumar as Sharda

Aneet Padda as Nandini

Revathi as Judge's wife

Aamir Khan in a guest appearance

Salaam Venky raises the question of whether mercy killing should be made legal because terminally ill people have the right to a dignified death free from slow suffering.

The Hindi drama film is slated to premiere on ZEE5 Global streaming services on February 10, 2023. Make sure to check out the trailer for the must-watch heart-touching fare.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Zee5, and it does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.