SLS Hyderabad: A Centre for Excellence in Legal Education

Hyderabad, 17th May 2023:Symbiosis Law School (SLS) Hyderabad, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), is one of the best law colleges in India that offers a wide range of electives and specializations to pursue interests and goals in law. Established in 2014, SLS Hyderabad inherits the splendid novelty, dynamism and excellence in the education of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Pune.

The Institute has a unique Centre for Specialisations that allows students to choose from a variety of electives and specializations in different areas of law such as Constitutional Law, Business Law, Criminal Law, Intellectual Property Rights, International Law, Human Rights, etc. The Centre for Specialisations also organizes various workshops, seminars, guest lectures and certificate courses by eminent experts and practitioners to enhance the learning experience of the students.

For instance, the Centre for Specialisation in Cyber Law Studies (CSCLS) conducts events that enable research, innovation and education in cyberspace and spread awareness about cyber crimes and safe practices in cyberspace. The Centres aim to provide a comprehensive and holistic education to students that conform to acclaimed international standards.

SLS Hyderabad offers five-year integrated undergraduate programs in law, namely B.A. LL.B. and B.B.A. LL.B., which are approved by the Bar Council of India. The curriculum of these programs is designed to provide a deep insight into the historical perspective of the development of law, political factors and the intricate relationship between legislation and social problems. The programs also aim to impart comprehensive knowledge and skills to excel in the increasingly competitive corporate and litigation fields.

Ms. Annapurna Devi, Assistant Professor, said, “The Centre for Specialisations at Symbiosis Law School Hyderabad offers an unparalleled opportunity for our students to delve deeper into various areas of law and gain comprehensive knowledge and skills required to excel in today's increasingly competitive corporate and litigation fields. Our collaborations with eminent experts and practitioners, along with workshops, seminars, guest lectures, and certificate courses, provide a holistic learning experience to our students. We are proud of our commitment to providing quality legal education and believe that our state-of-the-art infrastructure, experienced faculty, innovative pedagogy, and vibrant campus life make us an ideal destination for aspiring lawyers.”

SLS Hyderabad have a very strong Placement record in the recent academic years. The Training & Placement cell facilitates students with opportunities for Placements, internships and training to be industry ready. Some of the reputed NGOs, Advocates, Law firms and Corporate Houses that have recruited students from SLS Hyderabad over the years are Deloitte, Laksmikumaran & Sridharan, Khaitan & Co., Jindal Steel Works Ltd, Quislex, Bizrights IP, Casagrand, Re sustainability (Ramky), GKM Associates, KSK & Partners, Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals, One Paper and many more top tier recruiters.

Further, the Institute has also established various MoUs and collaborations with national and international institutions and organizations to promote academic exchange, research collaboration and internationalization. Some of the prominent partners of SLS Hyderabad are Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Hyderabad,National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), New Delhi, TSAROLABS Private Limited, Hyderabad andCybersecurity Center of Excellence (CCoE)- Data Security Council of India (DSCI), Hyderabad,

SLS Hyderabad also organizes various events and activities throughout the year to provide a holistic development to the students. Some of the notable events are, Moot Court Competitions, Mediation Competitions, Cultural Festivals, and Sports Events.

In line with the acclaimed international standards, the Institute is committed to providing quality legal education. With its state-of-the-art infrastructure, experienced faculty, innovative pedagogy and vibrant campus life, SLS Hyderabad is an ideal destination for aspiring lawyers who want to make a difference in society.

For more information about SLS Hyderabad and its programs, visithttps://www.slsh.edu.in/.

