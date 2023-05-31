SLS Hyderabad: A Hub of Excellence and Innovation

India, 31st May 2023: Symbiosis Law School (SLS), Hyderabad, a constituent of the renowned Symbiosis International, (Deemed University). SIU has cemented itself, within less than a decade since its inception in 2014, as one of the most sought-after higher education destinations among bright aspiring legal minds across India. Carrying the SIU legacy, the law school strives to not just offer a solid foundation in law but also insights into the emergent applications of legal training.

Given that law is a vast field which a successful lawyer is eligible to explore, perhaps the most challenging feat in imparting legal education is striking the balance between specialisation and strengthening the base knowledge of the domain. Striking the balance requires 360-degree training, which ensures individuals excel at essential lawyer skills such as interpretation of the law, communication, and research, along with excelling in various specialisations in the field.

Therefore, towards the best available legal training, SLS, Hyderabad has brought under the same roof some of the best professors in the discipline along with founding the key highlight of the institution, the Centre for Specialisation. Behind the cohort mastering this niche expertise lies the commitment to excellence by the Centre for Specialisation, which was conceived to foster expert-level familiarity in the most prominent areas of legal studies. Thus at the law school, the foundation knowledge of the law is repeatedly tested to be perfected by the cohort across all the courses in L.L.M. The candidates get the scope of grasping various niche topics of Business and Corporate Law. Also, the Centre for Specialisation is responsible for gearing the cohort towards conducting research in various areas of the industry, giving the candidates the unique opportunity to collaborate with experts and also graduate with an enhanced understanding of the subject.

SLS, Hyderabad takes a special effort to expose the candidates to the real-world feel of the sector

About the institution, Dr. Santosh Aghav, Director, SLS Hyderabad, said, “Symbiosis Law School, Hyderabad, offers premium legal education that trains to take the corporate and litigation fields by storm. For best results, we collaborate closely with experts and conduct workshops, seminars, guest lectures, and value-added certificate courses that go into the making of a holistic learning experience. Moreover, we are proud to bring to the table our state-of-the-art infrastructure, experienced faculty, innovative pedagogy, vibrant campus life, and all that a promising legal career needs. Owing to our unending efforts, over the years we have indeed successfully carved our space in the crowded Indian education market, which is well-regarded by candidates and industry experts alike, and in the coming years as well, we look forward to striding ahead on the path of excellence and innovation”

Moreover, reckoning that law is a professional subject, SLS, Hyderabad takes a special effort to expose the candidates to the real-world feel of the sector. Challenging the candidates, the institute regularly hosts moot court sessions, invites guest lecturers, and arranges internship opportunities so that the skills imparted in the classroom are further sharpened before the candidates launch themselves into full-fledged careers.

Additionally, it is worth mentioning that there is also a multidisciplinary thrust in the study of law here, especially for those pursuing the LL.M. degree. The LL.M. course gives aspiring lawyers the superlative communication and interpersonal skills that Humanities are known for and also fosters a keen sense of commerce that is necessary for sound counsel across legal careers.

Further, what compliments the business knowledge of the LL.M. degree, is the thrust on innovation at the law school. Innovation is not limited to setting up businesses or client acquisition, the business side of legal practice. Candidates, equipped with superlative critical thinking and research skills that the institute is known to inculcate, can leverage their innovative thinking to come up with novel interpretations of the law or provide solutions that the clientele of this ever-changing world demands. This resourcefulness is what SLS, Hyderabad has since the beginning striven to provide and it is what makes the SIU legacy what it is today.

Attesting to the quality of education at the institution, it suffices to say that despite its recent appearance in the educational sector the law school has clocked enviable placement figures, akin to the very best ones in the sector. Deloitte, Laksmikumaran & Sridharan, Khaitan & Co., Jindal Steel Works Ltd, Quislex, Bizrights IP, Casagrand, Re sustainability (Ramky), GKM Associates, KSK & Partners, Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals, and One Paper, among many others, are the top recruiters of SLS, Hyderabad, while many students also opt to sit for competitive public examinations and are pursuing their higher education from renowned National / International colleges related to law and allied fields.

Further, providing advanced academic opportunities stand the numerous MoUs and collaborations with national and international bodies that SLS, Hyderabad has forged. These conjoined efforts contribute to the synergy of ideas, research collaboration and internationalization. Some notable examples are the Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Hyderabad, National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), New Delhi, TSAROLABS Private Limited, Hyderabad and Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (CCoE)- Data Security Council of India (DSCI), Hyderabad.

In addition to the series of skill-acquiring avenues that SLS, Hyderabad regularly organises, the institution leaves no stone unturned for personality development, be it via sport meets, cultural festivals, or hosts of other extra-curricular activities. All in all, SLS, Hyderabad presents a holistic, growth-inducing climate that a promising student needs to flourish into a fierce lawyer.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.