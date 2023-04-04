SLS Hyderabad's BA-LLB and BBA-LLB: Explore new-age career opportunities, apply now via SLAT 2023

Hyderabad, 4th April 2023: Symbiosis Law School Hyderabad (SLS Hyderabad) (A Constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Pune), one of India’s leading law schools, has opened its doors for admissions to its multi-disciplinary BA-LLB and BBA-LLB programmes. The programmes are centred around the learner, with a strong emphasis on research and inquiry. The Institute aims to equip the students with the skills they need to think critically and reflectively while also instilling in them a deep sense of values and ethics. The registration process for the cutting-edge programme has begun. Candidates seeking to unlock the roadmap to a promising career can apply via SET (Symbiosis Entrance Test) 2023; the last date to apply is in April via https://www.set-test.org/sicsr.html.

Dr. Santosh Aghav, Director, SLS Hyderabad, said, “At SLS Hyderabad, we recognise the ever-changing nature of the legal services and the importance of keeping up with the latest advancements. As such, we are committed to providing our undergraduate students with a well-rounded education that not only focuses on the core principles of law but also equips them with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in today’s digital world.”

The five-year, full-time BA-LLB programme offered by SLS Hyderabad equips students with the necessary knowledge and skills to make a meaningful impact on society. By providing a profound understanding of the law in response to contemporary developments, the Institute ensures that students gain an edge over their peers in leading and shaping social and public enterprises from national to international, community organisations, and social enterprises. The hands-on approach to learning, combined with a value-based framework, prepares students for a fast-changing India in a de-globalising world.

Likewise, the BBA-LLB programme on offer aims to prepare students for a career in law, corporate and various sectors. Through a comprehensive curriculum, students gain knowledge and skills in both fields, enabling them to excel in a rapidly evolving legal and business landscape. With a focus on intellectual rigour and ethical values, the program prepares students to become leaders in social and public enterprises, gain a competitive edge in the job market and make a meaningful impact on society.

In line with the experiential learning pedagogy at SLS Hyderabad, students can gain relevant industry experience through activities and initiatives such as — Moot Court Association, Alternative Dispute Resolution Society, International Cell, Cultural Troupe, and many more. Additionally, the Institute also focuses on specialised academic centres such as — the Centre for Corporate and Competition Law, Centre for Criminology and Criminal Justice, Centre for Human Rights, Centre for Advancement in Media and Entertainment Laws, Centre for Aerospace Law, and Centre for Finance, Accountability, Corporate Governance and Transparency among others.

The Training and Placement Cell at SLS Hyderabad fosters an environment conducive to social, legal, and corporate learning. The Institute considers it essential to integrate participatory culture with academic rigour. The Institute acknowledges the significant role played by compulsory internships, guest lectures, and interactive educational sessions conducted by industry experts, such as corporate professionals, general counsels, social activists, academicians, advocates, and judges, in facilitating hands-on learning experiences.

Through these initiatives, the Institute endeavours to create a pivotal space that empowers students to engage in experiential learning and equips them with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their future endeavours. In previous years, the Cell has facilitated the great packages and the Institute has witnessed the participation of renowned Corporate Firms, Law Firms, Advocates, and LPOs.

Prospective candidates who wish to pursue a technologically oriented education and excel in the industry can take advantage of the prestigious BA-LLB and BBA-LLB programmes offered by SLS Hyderabad. In addition, candidates are encouraged to apply for the upcoming SLAT 2023, a comprehensive computer-based test. The test is scheduled to take place on May 6th and 14th, 2023, from 9.00 am to 10.00 am, providing an excellent opportunity for candidates to showcase their aptitude and skills in the field.

It is worth noting that candidates are allowed to take the test twice, allowing them to improve their scores and demonstrate their capabilities further. The test consists of 60 multiple-choice questions, comprising 12 questions in Logical Reasoning, Legal Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning, Reading Comprehension, and General Knowledge.

In conclusion, SLS Hyderabad offers a range of undergraduate programs designed to provide students with an enriching educational experience. With a focus on practical learning, industry-relevant skills, and a holistic approach to education, these programs prepare students for successful careers in their chosen fields. Whether the candidates are interested in pursuing law, management, or a technology-oriented education, SLS Hyderabad has something to offer everyone. So, take the first step towards a fulfilling career by exploring our undergraduate programs and start your journey towards success today.

To know more, visit - https://www.slsh.edu.in/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}