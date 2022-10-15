SLS Pune announces the 21st Century Skills under Erasmus+ CBHE Project

Symbiosis Law School, Pune (SLS Pune), one of the foremost law schools in India and has recently been ranked as the 3rd best law school in India under the NIRF rankings. The institute is glad to announce the setting up of the 21st Teach Skills Lab at its institute in Viman Nagar, which will be used to train various teachers in the modules that are being created under the project. This is being done by incorporating 21st Century Skills which have the potential to revolutionize the Indian system of pedagogy and is in consonance with the National Educational Policy 2020. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals also envisage ensuring quality education for all.

Under the aegis of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (SIU), SLS Pune is the recipient of an impressive number of Erasmus+ Projects co-funded by the European Union. One such unique project is the Erasmus+ CBHE Project “Teacher training with specialization on life and information technology skills” (21st TS) which aims to carry forward the concept of 21st Century Skills that are key for creating an impact on the education system of its Asian partner countries India, China and Cambodia.

As the Indian National Education Policy of 2020 focuses on teaching and learning beyond the curriculum, the skills of critical thinking and creativity need to be emphasised. The 21st-century skills include these skills along with the aspects of collaborative problem-solving skills, global awareness, lateral thinking, self-initiative, self-direction, adaptability, metacognitive skills, empathy, employability skills such as Digital Quotient, cross-cultural competencies which are essential for the modern education system for inclusive development and to promote a shared prosperous future.

Furthermore, under the project, the module prepared by Symbiosis International (Deemed University) on Critical Thinking Skills and Collaborative Problem-Solving Skills also strives to bring back the indigenous Indian tenets of teachings, especially from the ‘Nyaya school of thought’ and Gandhian perspectives.

SLS, Pune is currently hosting the 2nd Study Visit under the project in which the university leaders from all the partner organisations are participating in the project meetings and are conducting training programmes from 10th to 15th of October 2022. Press meeting was hosted to disseminate the developments, interact with experts and to impact the public.

The participating organisations of this project are:

Partner No.1: PANEPISTIMIO IOANNINON (UOI), University of Ioannina, Greece –Coordinator

Partner No.2: Klaipeda University (KU), Lithuania

Partner No.3: Novel Group Sarl (Novel Group), Luxembourg

Partner No.4: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) [SIU], India

Partner No.5: BANASTHALI VIDYAPITH, India

Partner No.6: Southwest university, China

Partner No.7: Shenzhen Polytechnic, China

Partner No.8: Royal University of Phnom Penh (RUPP), Cambodia

Partner No.9: University of Battambang, Cambodia

The study visit includes the pilot testing of the module with selected school teachers in Higher education and University faculty members and students. Further, pedagogies such as Theatre, collaborative problem-solving, around contemporary issues of climate change, inter-continental child abduction, migrant issues, and refugees among others are being discussed. The speakers including higher education policy leaders such as Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro-Chancellor, SIU, Dr. Shashikala Gurpur, Fulbright Scholar, Director, Symbiosis Law School-Pune (Resource person for Law theatre and media analysis and Project Manager of 21st Century Teach Skills for Symbiosis Law School, SIU), Dr. Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General of Association of Indian Universities and other experts such as Dr. Katerina Plakitsi, European Commission Officials, Dr. Sophia Gaikwad, Dr. Madan, Dr. K Parameswaran, Dr. S. Shireshi, Ms. Tanuja and Dr. Gargee Mitra contributed in the study visit.

Further, the study visit includes field visits to Media Studio cum MOOC lab at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Gifted Education and Research Centre of the Kaveri Group nurturing student innovations, and selected schools including Symbiosis International School, Viman Nagar an IB school. The cultural showcasing at SLS Pune had an assortment of Classical Dance, Musical Genre and Skit.

To know more visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i6aBrR41OAc | https://www.symlaw.ac.in/

