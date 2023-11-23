Slurrp's Great Indian Cookout Showcases the Culinary Talents of Delhi's Home Chefs

Slurrp's Great Indian Cookout, presented by Weikfield and Glen, generated tremendous enthusiasm and delight among thousands of home chefs in Delhi-NCR. The cookout, commencing with online entries and culminating in the crowning of 23-year-old Muskan Sharma as Delhi's finest home chef by the esteemed Padma Shri Sanjeev Kapoor, was an exhilarating journey for all participants. From taking part in the cookout to cheering each other on, our home chefs had an unforgettable experience.

Muskan Sharma, the ultimate winner, recounted her journey, saying, “I was selected out of 700 chefs from across India and made it to the top 9. After competing through challenging rounds and reaching the top 3, I advanced to the final 2. The real challenge was winning, as Padma Shri awardee Sanjeev Kapoor judged the final round. In the end, I achieved it. After competing against seasoned contestants, I was crowned Delhi's best home chef.”

Muskan, who received a cash prize of ₹50,000 and numerous hampers, expressed her joy at having her dish tasted by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. She credited the Slurrp Community and the dedicated Slurrp team for providing her with this incredible platform, saying, “Hats off to you.”

Simmi Babbar, the first runner-up, shared her excitement about the 3-day event during HT City Unwind. She said, "Being chosen as the first runner-up among nine semi-finalists is the ultimate honor for my culinary passion and dedication. Meeting legendary chefs during my cooking contest journey felt like a master class. It was my first experience cooking live in front of an audience and being judged by great chefs." Simmi also praised the well-organized event and expressed her gratitude to the Slurrp team.

Finalist Swati Khanna conveyed her gratitude to Team Slurrp, saying, "Thank you, Slurrp, for providing an amazing platform to showcase my culinary talent. Meeting renowned chefs from our country was a fantastic moment. I managed to take selfies with the chefs and my friends. I will never forget these moments." Swati, a homemaker, credited the event with boosting her confidence and making her feel more self-dependent and empowered.

Participating home chefs not only cooked but also supported each other and tasted each other's dishes, fostering healthy competition. Finalist Honey Agarwal highlighted the competitive atmosphere in the food industry and expressed her gratitude to Slurrp for choosing her as one of the top 9 finalists in the Great Indian Cookout event. She also talked about the unique opportunity to attend masterclasses by celebrity chefs, meeting her favorite culinary experts such as such as MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria, Chef Kunal Kapur, Chef Dhurv Oberoi, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Chef Nishant Choubey, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef Anahita Dhondy, and Chef Saby Ghorai, and the thrill of cooking in front of a large audience.

The event was a celebration of cooking and eating, filled with fun and enjoyment, as well as a closely contested competition. The Great Indian Cookout marked a remarkable success, bringing home chefs and celebrity chefs together for a memorable 3-day culinary celebration."

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.