Small Finance Banks Offer Interest of up to 9% on Fixed Deposits

Small Finance Banks (SFBs) have been emerging as worthy challengers to traditional banks, especially with fixed deposits (FDs). Their agility and focus on underserved segments allow them to offer high interest rates, often surpassing those of their larger counterparts.

When exploring different FD issuers, it’s important to compare the interest rates offered. To make this decision easier, consider using an FD calculator to forecast your returns across various tenors at rates offered by your preferred issuer.

Interest Rates on FDs Offered by Small Finance Banks

Here’s a table showing the maximum FD interest rates offered by leading small finance banks:

Maximum FD interest rates offered by leading small finance banks

Disclaimer: These interest rates are as of 7th March 2024, and are subject to change at the bank’s discretion.

To understand the interest rates offered by both issuers, let’s explore them in detail.

1. AU Small Finance Bank

With AU Small Finance Bank's FD offerings, investors can navigate the financial landscape efficiently, benefiting from both security and flexibility. The bank's commitment to providing a choice in tenors ensures that individuals can align their fixed deposit strategy with their specific financial goals and risk preferences.

Here’s an overview of the AU Small Finance Bank FD rates offered:

AU Small Finance Bank FD rates offered (1)

AU Small Finance Bank FD rates offered (2)

Disclaimer:The above-mentioned interest rates are as of 24th January 2024, and are subject to change at the bank’s discretion.

2. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Designed to cater to diverse investor needs, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank FDs come at attractive interest rates with a host of benefits. Individuals can book an FD to utilise the interest earned for goals like child's education, marriage, home purchase, and more.

Here are the interest rates offered by Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on its fixed deposits:

Interest rates offered by Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (1)

Interest rates offered by Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (2)

Disclaimer: The above interest rates are as of 7th March 2024, and may change at the issuer’s discretion. These rates are applicable for deposits under ₹2 Crores.

Things to Consider When Booking an FD:

Here are a few things to keep in mind while booking an FD with a small finance bank:

Creditworthiness and Deposit Insurance

Although regulated by RBI, SFBs are generally newer and may have lower credit ratings compared to larger banks. This translates to a slightly higher risk profile. However, all deposits up to ₹5 Lakhs per depositor are insured by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), offering a safety net.

Liquidity and Early Withdrawal Penalties

SFBs may have stricter early withdrawal penalties compared to established banks. Ensure the chosen FD tenor aligns with your investment horizon to avoid incurring penalty charges. Be aware of limited liquidity options for certain FDs, which may not allow for easy access to your funds before maturity.

Tax Implications

Interest earned on FDs in SFBs is taxed as per your income tax slab. However, senior citizens may avail of tax benefits of up to ₹50,000 under Section 80TTB of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Remember to factor in taxes when calculating your net returns.

Financial Stability and Track Record

Research the SFB's financial performance, stability, and customer service reviews to gain a comprehensive understanding of its operations. Choose a bank with a strong track record and positive customer feedback.

Conclusion

Choose an SFB FD that aligns with your specific financial goals and risk tolerance. Consider the tenor, interest rate, liquidity needs, and tax implications before making a final decision.

By carefully evaluating these factors, you can make informed decisions and unlock the potential benefits of SFB FDs while ensuring your financial well-being remains your top priority. Remember, responsible investing demands due diligence and a personalised approach, so choose your SFB FD wisely and embark on a secure journey towards your financial goals.

