Smart Air Conditioner For A Healthy Home

When it comes to air conditioners, what do we generally look for? How much energy does it consume? What is the capacity of its cooling system? What is the efficiency of the air conditioner? Is it cost-effective? These are some of the pertinent questions that we seek answers to before making an informed purchase decision. Here is a quick guide to put all your questions to rest before you set out to buy an Air Conditioner.

Smart air conditioners usually have a host of features that may confuse most people. However, if properly understood, they can be a blessing and can make life extremely convenient. When it comes to air conditioners, most people are perplexed. Numerous articles and advertisements discuss the most recent features of split air conditioners. One that has caught the eye of the market is a recent one from Panasonic. It comes equipped with a host of futuristic features. This air conditioner has a 1.5-ton cooling capacity and it has a 4.6 ISEER (Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio), which is quite high on the grading scale and thus delivers on energy efficiency.

BE FUTURE READY WITH MIRAIE

The smart air conditioner monitors real-time air quality using the Miraie app, and it’s AQI indicator helps you know the quality of indoor. It is compatible with both Alexa and Google. The most exciting aspect is that with Miraie you can control your Air conditioner remotely. The app not only gives cues to maintaining your air conditioner but also shares the steps with you. For instance, it sends out an alert when the filter needs to be cleaned and guides you through DIY maintenance steps.

Miraie also offers single tap service, and saves you the hassle of calling a service center and what is really smart is that the service team would have the background of all requests ever logged. Miraie also allows you to create custom sleep profiles not only ensuring uninterrupted sleep without midnight chills but also helps you save on energy bills.

NANOETM TECHNOLOGY

With the help of their patented NanoeTM technology, one can make their room healthy and safe as well! The NanoeTM X technology inhibits bacteria and viruses, resulting in a healthy and safe indoor environment.

When it comes to NanoeTM G technology, the generator emits 3 trillion NanoeTM negative ions, trapping any airborne particles and eliminating odors from the surrounding environment.

TOUGH OUTDOOR UNIT AND MORE

The air conditioner even has a jet stream airflow that can propel air up to 45 feet. This one-of-a-kind feature is due to the indoor system which has a large air intake and fan diameter, allowing the air conditioners to produce stronger airflow, making.

Thanks to the Eco Tough outdoor casing, the air conditioner's outdoor unit is rust-resistant in all weather conditions. This results in a longer lifespan. The air conditioner's tubing is entirely made of copper. The air conditioners have Econavi, which means intelligent eco sensors for energy efficiency. They detect human activity in the room and automatically adjust the cooling temperature.

Finally, the air conditioners are equipped with Shield Blu technology. It adds an anti-corrosive layer to both the indoor and outdoor units. This prevents leaks and protects the copper tubing in air conditioners. This effectively doubles the heat exchangers' life as well.

A customer review says, “I compared several models, but the Panasonic model stands out because it includes all of the features I was looking for. The installation was completed promptly. Out of all, I loved the NanoeTM X technology and Econavi features. Panasonic has a good reputation as per the quality of the product.”

No doubt Panasonic smart air conditioners are called smart for a reason. Do check out these features in your air conditioners before making your purchase!

