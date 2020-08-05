Smart and sleek, HONOR 9S is the best all-rounder for an entry-level smartphone!

brand-stories

In the last few years, HONOR has launched an array of smartphones that are stylish, packed with brilliant features, and also equally affordable. Living up to its reputation, the brand has now come up with the HONOR 9S that offers an enhanced experience. I was pretty excited about this smartphone, as it brings the latest technologies and smartphone experiences such as HONOR’s upgraded AppGallery, Petal Search, flagship Magic UI 3.1 powered by Android 10, Facial Unlock technology, Eye Comfort Mode certified by TUV Rheinland, alongside the immersive display, compact design, battery and camera, in an entry-level smartphone, yet at a very aggressive price

As soon as I got my hands on this phone, I couldn’t be more excited about experimenting with it. Trust me, the experience was way better than what I had expected it to be!

I have tried to tell you about my experience, which is simplified in three points – a.) Design and display, b.) Hardware and c.) Software. Read to find out.

Display and design

The HONOR 9S boasts a 13.8 cm (5.45-inch) Full View Display at 1440 x 720 resolution, 16M colours and 295.4 PPI, which makes it a treat to watch your favourite content. Whether you’re scrolling through social media or binge-watching shows, you are going to have the best experience!

We don’t realize how much we use our phones all day and that ends up causing eye strain. The HONOR 9S comes with an Eye Comfort Mode that is certified by TUV Rheinland. This feature reduces emission of blue light that harms the eyes - I was so thrilled because I could enjoy an uninterrupted viewing experience without having to worry about eye strain.

I also loved its Dark Mode that ensures a great reading experience at night, all thanks to HONOR’s flagship Magic UI 3.1 powered by Android 10.

Speaking of the design, the smartphone is ultra-slim and easily portable. It weighs 144g and is only 8.35 mm thin, making it easy to hold it even in one hand. There’s also a traditional 3.5mm audio jack there on the top. Yeah, you found me guilty as I still use it, quite often, to be honest.

Hardware

The dual-SIM (nano) HONOR 9S runs on Android 10 with flagship Magic UI 3.1 on top. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek MT6762R SoC, paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It has an expandable memory of up to 512GB. And there’s more—you can enjoy expandable memory along with two SIMs at the same time, thanks to a triple card slot provided by the brand!

Considering the competitive price, the performance hardware is top-notch, and HONOR’s flagship Magic UI 3.1 is smart enough to make the most of it. The software is light and clean, and is well-optimized to efficiently use available resources.

The smartphone also comes with Face Unlock technology for convenient unlocking, which is secured and consistent and works even in low-light conditions. All users need to do is raise their phone and the biometric unlock triggers.

Today, smartphone cameras come with a plethora of advanced technologies and features that a lot of us are not even able to use them. But, we pay the price, even if hardly know are bothered to have so much features there. For those who are on the same page with me about camera, I think HONOR 9S is the one for you. It comes with an 8MP primary camera with f/2.0 aperture with Panorama Mode and beauty mode on the back, and a 5MP camera on the front for selfies. The smartphone gives you just enough of mega pixels for your decent photography skills. Rather, at this price point, I would say that the camera is just perfect.

A feature that is extremely critical in a smartphone is the battery. You might have the best smartphone, but if the battery runs out, it is such a dampener. The HONOR 9S comes with 3020mAh battery that ensures fuel keeps running even on a single charge! Incidentally, my birthday fell around the time I got this phone, and trust me, I was on a marathon speaking to the world and engaging in video calls.

Software

Now, my most favourite part is here! Like who doesn’t want to have their hands on new things, right? So, for me, the highlight was to play with the AppGalley and other latest feature like Petal Search. I must tell you that I thought it would be tricky and difficult. But, a big NO. The advanced AppGallery was super simple to understand and operate - I just had to download a few applications and was all set! The AppGallery has apps across 18 categories like lifestyle, entertainment, travel, gaming and a lot more. So, just a few clicks and there – the app was installed and ready to function.

Speaking of AppGallery, HONOR has registered an impressive growth in India. Approximately 95% of the top 160 apps in India are already on board, while 85% of the top 500 apps in India are now available through AppGallery and Petal Search and, is aiming to on-board India’s top 5,000 apps soon. Over 1 million new users joined AppGallery in the last six months, and there were 100+ million downloads of apps from AppGallery in India in the same time period. Yes, there has been a 31% increase in active users in India in the last six months. That is great!

Security is a critical component of HONOR’s offerings, and that is visible in the AppGallery too. The AppGallery manages the security of apps with a unique four-layer system: malicious behavior detection, security vulnerability scanning, privacy leak checks, and manual real-name reviews.

Petal Search was another feature-of-interest for me. It is the official search app for HONOR and Huawei smartphones that has been developed using state-of-the-art technology. So simple and easy to use, it reduces the manual effort on App Search, pulls the data from open internet, and further simplifies and provides the unified experience on App Discovery. I am sure, it will become your one-stop solution for app recommendations, searches, as well as downloads and updates, and a lot more.

Pricing and offers

Priced at INR 6,499, the HONOR 9S will be available on Flipkart from August 6, 2020, 12 PM onwards. There are two colour variants – Blue and Black. The company has also launched some interesting ‘First Sale Offers’. These include a flat INR 500 discount that will reduce the effective price to INR 5,499. There’s also a no-cost EMI option up to 6 months, 10% instant discount on CITI Bank debit and credit cards and ICICI Bank credit cards. Effectively, if you want to buy the latest HONOR 9S at Rs. 999 per month, the first sale is the time.

Over and above, consumers who buy the HONOR 9S can also participate in an exciting ‘Call & Win’ Contest. All the participants will receive HONOR’s VIP service benefits at no extra cost and a free subscription of the Hungama music app for 3 months. Additionally, three lucky participants can win the HONOR Band 3 every week. To participate in the contest, consumers have to call on the hotline number ‘18002109999’ anytime between August 6, 2020, and October 5, 2020.

What’s more?

Apart from the HONOR 9S, the brand has launched another budget smartphone – HONOR 9A—and introduced its first laptop, the HONOR MagicBook 15.

Talking of the laptop, it is powered by an AMD Ryzen™ 5 3500U processor with RadeonTM Vega 8 Graphics card, 8GB DDR4 dual-channel, 256GB PCle NVMe SSD, and will come pre-installed with Microsoft Windows 10 Home, along with a free one-month trial of the Microsoft 365 personal subscription. HONOR MagicBook 15 is also India’s first laptop to come with three breakthrough innovations at under INR 50K price - pop-up webcam, 2-in-1 fingerprint power button and 65W Type-C Compact multi-device fast charging.

