Smart Lift & Mobility World 2024 by Vigo Communications to be held in Bengaluru

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 29: In an interesting conversation with Mr. Raghunath G and Mrs. Anitha Raghunath, Directors at Virgo Communications & Exhibitions P Ltd, let’s delve into the details of the upcoming Smart Lift & Mobility World 2024. Their insights shed light on the event's expected impact on urban mobility, the innovative Elevator Safety Run, the introduction of the SLM Awards, and the necessity of such platforms in today's rapidly urbanizing world.

Q: With the launch of Smart Lift & Mobility World 2024, what vision do you aim to bring to life for India's urban development?

Anitha Raghunath: Our vision is to usher in a transformative era for urban mobility in India, focusing on innovation, safety, and sustainability. Through Smart Lift & Mobility World 2024, we're not just showcasing technologies but fostering a movement towards smarter, more accessible cities. It's about integrating groundbreaking solutions that can redefine urban spaces, making them more livable and efficient. Special emphasis is placed on mid and small builders, who represent a significant portion of the elevator buying market. The expo enables these stakeholders to meet new players, compare solutions, and make informed decisions tailored to their specific needs.

Q: Can you elaborate on the India Elevator Summit 2024?

Raghunath: The India Elevator Summit 2024 is designed as an elite platform to spotlight the intersection of technology and digital progression with building access and people flow management. It aims to gather global experts to discuss the evolving landscape of the Vertical and Horizontal Transportation (VHT) industry, with a strong emphasis on inclusivity and sustainability. The summit will feature panel discussions and informative sessions to share insights and foster dialogue on key industry advancements, ensuring attendees leave with valuable knowledge and new perspectives on the future of urban mobility.

Q: The Elevator Safety Run and Flag Formation are notable additions. What significance do they hold?

Anitha Raghunath: The Elevator Safety Run, a groundbreaking initiative, symbolizes the utmost importance of safety within the elevator sector, aiming to gather global participants in a mutual pledge towards safety enhancement and heightened public awareness. Scheduled for February 2, 2024, it expects over 1,000 participants in both onsite and online formats. A significant highlight is the record-setting flag formation by 2,024 individuals, focusing on girl child awareness, aiming to set new records and spotlight vital social issues, thereby emphasizing the event's core themes of community, safety, and awareness.

Q: Elaborate on the importance of the India Elevator Awards 2024 within the industry.

Raghunath: The India Elevator Awards 2024 acknowledge industry trailblazers who have redefined the Vertical and Horizontal Transportation (VHT) sector, along with the realms of real estate and architectural innovation, through the strategic integration and optimization of cutting-edge technologies from the ground up. These awards spotlight the recipients as industry benchmarks, commending their significant impact on enhancing project accessibility, mobility, inclusivity, sustainability, and security. The event also serves as a convergence point for industry, construction, real estate leaders, and policymakers, celebrating their critical contributions to advancing our built environment's possibilities

Q: Who is the ideal participant for Smart Lift & Mobility World 2024, and what can they expect to gain from attending?

Anitha Raghunath: This event is designed for anyone invested in the future of urban mobility—from manufacturers and suppliers to Interior Designers, builders, developers, and government representatives. Attendees can expect to immerse themselves in a wealth of knowledge, network with industry leaders, and witness firsthand the innovations shaping the future of urban spaces.



Smart Lift & Mobility World 2024, a landmark event in urban mobility and elevator industry innovations, is set to convene at the BIEC in Bangalore from March 1-3, 2024. This event promises a comprehensive exploration of the latest technologies, safety initiatives, and sustainable solutions shaping the future of vertical and horizontal transportation. For more details on the event schedule and to secure your participation, please visit https://slmworld.in/

