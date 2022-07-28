Smart ware(jobs) : Every freelancer’s and client’s go- to website!

We, DivinePandas are a team of the app and web experts whose only goal is to improve client productivity and business strength by providing affordable and effective marketing solutions. Founder Divya Jyoti Sen made a team of experienced developers and designers that can provide the best website design, development, and marketing services to grow their client’s business online.

Recently, we have launched a new platform called Smartware( jobs) to provide opportunities and freelancing gigs to job seekers in the blockchain industry. Ours is the only blockchain smart contract freelance platform to ever exist. Smart contracts are digital contracts that work on certain terms and conditions to make sure whether an agreement is automatically executed or not.

Official contracts like these are necessary to satisfy the freelancers and the clients that their payment and task will be completed satisfactorily.

This latest version of Blockchain Technology allows smooth transactions without the involvement of any third party. It is a boon for both clients and freelancers because this way the security of details and data will be technically ensured.

Blockchain and cryptography are inseparable. Cryptography is done to keep the information locked inside the blockchain. Not only this, but smart contracts also remove double records to accelerate the transactions.

As a freelancer, it’s very important to have trust and transparency with your clients. Because that is the foundation of any successful business. There are numerous platforms out there that help freelancers get good gigs and consistent work. But when it comes to payment, their process is either too slow or clients back up at the last moment.

Whatever the reason, freelancers have to suffer in the end. They are overworked and denied their reward, whether intentionally or unintentionally. But this doesn’t happen with Smartware(jobs) because we use smart contracts like MetaMask to avoid any kind of payment delay. Interestingly, we are the only ones to have this system as of now.

MetaMask is a kind of smart contract or a cryptocurrency wallet that single- handedly works on both desktop and mobile devices. It is popular because of its ability to buy, send and receive cryptocurrency from within the wallet.

Smart contracts provide this level of security and safety among job seekers to maintain their trust. With the presence of these digital contracts, it becomes easier for freelancers to provide great value to their clients without any second thoughts.

Just like freelancers, clients have their fears and insecurities related to freelancing. Nobody knows whether their work will get done on time or not. Quality is not guaranteed but they are still willing to take the risk.

When both these clients and freelancers work through a platform that uses the latest technology of blockchain, all their doubts get vanished automatically.

Clients and freelancers can make an agreement where they mention all their doubts, fears, insecurities, and also what they expect from each other. When all those requirements are met, a transaction automatically takes place.

Smartware(jobs) accept everyone around the globe to be a part of their platform and earn a consistent income through it. With emerging advanced technologies like these, people can trust freelancing as a legit career choice. Just like other jobs, freelancing has its pros and cons but one of its biggest drawbacks was denied payment. Nobody likes losing their hard-earned money.

Smartware(jobs) understand this pain and agony and their smart contracts act as a painkiller for the same.

Smartware( jobs) give vision and execution to their client’s idea whereas a consistent income and secured job to their freelancers.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.