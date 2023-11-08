SmartDukaan launches Smart Diwali Offer, giving Assured Gifts on Mobiles

IIndia, November 08, 2023 - In this festive season, SmartDukaan, India’s fastest growing Mobile Retail chain, has announced an exclusive Diwali Offer aimed at delighting its customers by giving assured gifts with every mobile phone purchase. The duration of this offer is between 3rd November to 12th November 2023.

SmartDukaan offers a wide range of latest products from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Realme, Oppo, Vivo & OnePlus at exciting prices across their 350+ stores in over 100 North Indian cities.

With prizes ranging from LED TVs to Gold Coins, and from a 2-year Extended Warranty to Bluetooth neckbands, this Diwali offer promises a great experience to anyone buying Smartphones from the SmartDukaan store. Customers are invited to explore the latest smartphones, finance offers like ZERO COST EMI with Cashbacks up to 15%, and indulge in a vast selection of accessories available at great prices. There are various exchange and buyback offers also available.

Their special range of “Almost New” Handsets is a great value deal for people looking for top models of smartphones with high price points at a much lower price.

"We're delighted to present this special Diwali offer to our customers," expressed Tarun Verma, Founder at SmartDukaan. “This festive season, just walk into any of our stores and get great products at best prices, Finance offers, 2-year extended warranty, and assured gifts from our side. With this Consumer offer, our goal is to make this Diwali celebration super special for our customers.”

This limited-period Diwali offer is available at all SmartDukaan stores. Customers can find out their nearest store by clicking on www.smartdukaan.com/festiveoffer

SmartDukaan is India’s fastest growing Smartphone Retail Chain, redefining Mobile Retail with technology at its core. Operating in 100+ cities with 350+ franchisee stores across 6 north Indian states, SmartDukaan aims to bring Smart Technology products to everyone.

SmartDukaan is looking to expand and establish across North India through franchisees. For details on our franchise model, visit www.smartdukaan.com or call 18002700273

For media queries, kindly contact -

Sriwant Wariz (CMO)

Email : sriwant.wariz@smartdukaan.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!