Snapdeal leads value e-commerce growth with good quality & great prices

Indian buyers know that if they look around and look hard enough, they will find what they are looking for. That is the beauty of India’s retail - from the bustling bazaars to the glitzy malls, there is something that is just right for each need. However, there is nothing more satisfying than a well-priced purchase that lasts for a long time. Take the case of a T-Shirt , bought on a whim for ₹300 from your shopping plaza, but is still going strong after five years. Or clothes bought for your first-born from a local brand, also worn by many others after her and still remain as good as new.

Traditionally, shopping in India has relied on a ‘touch and feel’ experience - walking into a store, looking at the products on display, and picking up what suits you the most. The buying decisions of shoppers are dependent on key factors such as trust, experience, and assurance.

But how does one get similar comfort and experience online? Selling well-known brands online is a simpler process, because the customer is well acquainted with what he's going to get. But how do you take the vast depth and diversity of India’s sellers and manufacturing hubs and create the same experience online, while ensuring that good products and great prices become the norm and not a matter of chance?

This is where Snapdeal and it’s journey to build value e-commerce comes into the picture.

Value e-commerce: Key to India’s way of shopping

For a long time, India’s e-commerce was only about big brands at deals and discounts, mainly catering to English-speaking, urban audiences with high brand awareness. However, today the market is deeper, more layered and there is immense heterogeneity in the new online cohorts - in terms of region, language, education, income, consumption priorities, etc. The online shopping basket too has grown beyond mobiles, electronics, and books to include virtually everything a household needs.

While there is brand awareness among these new cohorts, brands are not always the first or the final choice for many reasons including unwillingness to pay brand premiums, limited disposable income and limited price point choices amidst brands. Think about it, why would you pay ₹2000 for t -shirt to sleep in, when you can get a similar quality one for just ₹300. This presents a vast opportunity that has been well understood by offline value retail chains like D’Mart or a Vishal Megamart, but still prominently missing from Indian e-commerce.

The choice for online buyers in India so far has been about spending more on brands to get predictable and good quality or spending less to buy unknown stuff that keeps you guessing about it’s quality.

However, Snapdeal just rewrote the rules of the game by eliminating the need for buyers to make this trade-off between good quality & low prices !!

Sensing and sizing this mega opportunity to cater to value online, Snapdeal has built India’s largest value e-commerce business. Snapdeal users get both good quality and low prices not as a matter of chance or good fortune, but because the entire business proposition is optimised to deliver value.

While a few e-commerce platforms have a limited value selection, Snapdeal has built a differentiated business that is 100% focused on value. While some of this is built on Snapdeal’s traditional & deep connect with the value-conscious buyers & sellers across India, the size of India’s value retail is also very impressive.

The market for value retail in India is about USD 200 Bn. This is three times that for branded products, which is estimated at USD 70 Bn. Only 3% of value merchandise is currently sold online, unlike branded products where online presence varies from 15-40%

Snapdeal: Taking the lead

In the last four years, Snapdeal has used technology, business processes, and sharp execution to bring value e-commerce to Indian online shopping, and to give the best of both worlds to its consumers - brand wali quality, bazaar wali deals.

It has systematically worked with the sellers on the platform to improve the quality of the products, based on real-time feedback from customers. Further, Snapdeal has identified and on-boarded new sellers who offer a better price-quality proposition, aligned with consumer expectations. Some of its popular categories include apparel, homeware, as well as fashion and tech accessories. It provides personalized feed to each and every customer so that the discovery of this rich selection is both efficient and engaging. A friction-free consumer experience supports ease of ordering, delivery and also returns and refunds, where required.

More recently, Snapdeal also launched a new brand campaign “Brand Waali Quality, Bazaar Waali Deal” that upends the notion that only expensive products offer good quality.

Brand Waali Quality, Bazaar Waali Deal: Breaking stereotypes

Featuring Bollywood’s power couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, the campaign takes a light-hearted dig at a mindset that believes that good quality can only be achieved, if branded. Through a series of videos, the campaign challenges the conventional “brand-oriented” thinking, drawing the attention of the audience to the depth of high-quality choice that is available online at affordable prices.

The campaign is a nod to buyers, who are not necessarily taken in by the “brand quotient” and their focus is on finding good-quality, high-utility items including fashion, accessories, homeware and much more.

Join the smart online shoppers. Check out great products and prices on Snapdeal.