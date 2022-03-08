Snapdeal’s #MainTaiyaarHoon campaign honors women who have inspired others

Author Sharon Valleau once said, “Women like you, pave the way for women like me. And for that

I am grateful.” This phrase still resonates in the minds of so many women, who have another woman as their role model. In celebration of International Women’s Day 2022, Snapdeal has launched a new social media campaign #MainTaiyaarHoon, which encourages women to honor the women who have inspired them and paved the way for them to realize their dreams.

The #MainTaiyaarHoon campaign is about empowerment and has a clear message for every woman - if another woman could achieve her dreams, they too can.

Around twenty well-known women achievers and influencers have joined the campaign to give a shout out to women who have inspired them in many ways to embark on their own journeys. Some famous names who are seen in this social media campaign include Ishpreet Dang, Rajvee Gandhi, Sudha Chandran, Dixita Patel, Shwetha, Anam Hashim, Arpana, Pankaj Bhadouria, Sarah Hussain, Mitushi Ajmera, Radhika Bose, and Falguni.

As a part of the campaign, Snapdeal is encouraging people to create and share Instagram Reels and YouTube shorts talking about the women who inspired them in their path to success. The best Reels and Shorts entries will stand a chance to win exclusive offers for shopping on Snapdeal.

Shedding more light around the #MainTaiyaarHoon campaign, Snapdeal’s Director of Brand Marketing, Soumyadip Chatterjee said “ Indian women have always been on the forefront of change. Whether it’s entrepreneurship, creating content, scientific discoveries or sports achievement, except they weren’t celebrated earlier as loudly as they are today. #MainTaiyaarHoon is an ode to the OGs, pioneers, path pavers in several fields who made it look easy and inspired millions of women to keep marching towards success. Through the song, young influencers connect to their senior counterparts in the same field of work and acknowledge that their preparation towards success is only possible because the seniors set a great example.”

For food blogger, Sarah Hussain, the woman who motivated her to achieve her goals was Masterchef India Season 1 winner Pankaj Bhadoria. Similarly, dancer Ishpreet Dang was inspired by actor and dancer Sudha Chandran. The younger influencers of today thanked their veteran counterparts for paving the way for them and raised a toast to them.

Beauty influencer Dixita Patel wants every single girl to say Main Taiyaar Hoon after seeing this

campaign “ I am excited be a part of Snapdeal’s #MainTaiyaarHoon campaign. Its insight and intent truly struck a chord with me and I want to thank Snapdeal for giving me an opportunity to share screen space with one of my greatest idols.”

Masterchef India Season 1 winner Pankaj Bhadouria, who was acknowledged by her younger

counterpart Sarah Hussain, felt truly touched. “Snapdeal's initiative to honour women who have broken down barriers of bias for themselves and future generations made me realise that I had unwittingly paved the way for countless young girls. Our times may be different, yet our passion and will to do better comes from one another! #MainTaiyaarHoon” she said.

Snapdeal also released a video song featuring all its female employees and it was truly invigorating to see the smiling faces of these women encouraging each other to move forward.

With its unique perspective, the campaign gives a new meaning to celebrate women of today and tomorrow - one inspiration lighting the way forward for many others.