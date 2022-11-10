SnapPDF allows you to convert a Word file into several PDFs

If you have faith in technology, you cannot dismiss SnapPDF. Splitting a Word document into numerous PDFs is a common task, and for good reason: the tool is effective. It allows users to make changes to PDFs as well as convert them, add digital signatures, annotate, and more.

The SnapPDF tool is safe because it has a password protection function and the ability to black out personal information.

Here are the SnapPDF instructions for dividing a Word file into several PDFs:

Beginning With, Please Open SnapPDF

To convert the Word file into several PDFs, use SnapPDF.app in the Applications folder of your Mac or PC. To create numerous PDFs from a single Word document, select "Create a PDF" and then import the file. SnapPDF will instantly transform your Word document into a PDF.

Second, select the Split menu item.

When the PDF document is open, go to the "Page" option in the menu bar. Then select "Split PDF" from the menu that appears. After choosing "Split," a "Save" dialog box will pop up so you can designate a location on your computer to store the individual PDFs.

To proceed to Step 3, choose the Splitting option and then click Save.

Once the file is successfully saved, a "Split" menu will appear, from which you can choose either "Split by Number of Pages" or "Split by Top Level Bookmarks." If you click "Save" afterward, you'll be able to choose a destination on your computer to store the file. Click "OK" to have each page of the Word document converted into a standalone PDF.

It's crucial to use a solution that can efficiently split a Word document into individual PDF files when you need to do so. SnapPDF also makes it easy to divide a Word document into many PDFs, but there are plenty of other fantastic programs out there that can accomplish the job just as well.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.