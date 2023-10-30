Sniff and Whiff Perfume Brand Soars with exponential Year-on-Year Success

India, 30th October 2023: Sniff and Whiff, the renowned luxury perfume brand, is thrilled to announce its 28% exceptional year-on-year growth since its inception in 2020. The company has witnessed a phenomenal rise in popularity, becoming a household name in the premium fragrance industry. Sniff and Whiff eyes Rs.200 crore net revenue in next three years. Sniff and Whiff's success is attributed to its commitment to creating high-quality, handcrafted fragrances that offer a unique and immersive olfactory experience for customers.

Since introducing its first premium perfume in 2021, Sniff and Whiff has continued expanding its product offerings, now boasting a diverse range of over 200+ scents from top Indian and International brands. Each fragrance is meticulously crafted with natural ingredients, ensuring perfume enthusiasts a luxurious and memorable experience.

Highlighting the brand's tremendous growth, Rohit Kumar Agrwal, CEO shared, “We are incredibly thrilled to witness the phenomenal growth of Sniff and Whiff Perfume Brand. We are lineup more perfumes of top brands and expecting 2X retails growth in the next 3 to 6 months. Our journey from 2020 to the present has been nothing short of extraordinary. The passion and dedication we pour into every fragrance, the meticulous crafting with natural ingredients, and the immersive experiences we offer to our customers have been pivotal in our success. With the launch of our new premium perfume collection, we're not just selling scents; we're sharing stories, emotions, and memories. Sniff and Whiff isn't just a brand; it's a sensory adventure, and we invite perfume enthusiasts to embark on this journey with us.”

Sniff and Whiff is experiencing tremendous growth, fueled by their innovative marketing strategies and commitment to quality. The company has unveiled ambitious expansion plans and a clear trajectory for success in 2023. With a focus on inspiring scents and impeccable craftsmanship, Sniff and Whiff has become a go-to choice for both men and women seeking premium fragrances.

In addition to its exceptional growth, Sniff and Whiff is delighted to introduce its latest collection of premium luxury perfumes for men and women. This exclusive portfolio expansion showcases some of the world's most coveted scents, each artfully crafted with the finest ingredients to deliver a unique experience. From delicate notes of sweet citrus to the rich tones of lavender, sandalwood, cedarwood, and musk, every fragrance in this collection tells its own captivating story.

Sharing his thoughts about the brand's product portfolio expansion, Rohit Kumar Agrwal added, "The new additions cater to a wide range of preferences, from those who prefer light and subtle scents to individuals who appreciate bold and daring fragrances. The luxurious perfumes are designed to enhance personal style and complete any outfit, providing an extraordinary sensory experience that delights both the senses and the soul. We continue to set the standard for perfume enthusiasts globally. As the company embarks on this exciting expansion journey, we remain dedicated to delivering unparalleled quality and inspiring fragrances to our valued customers."

