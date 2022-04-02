Social Justice reaches Delhi - ‘Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam’

MK Stalin, the President of the DMK party, who started writing the history of South India from Delhi, has created a historic record by setting up ‘The Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam’ in the capital of India.

The Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam, a Dravidian fort in Delhi, will be inaugurated on April 2 as a symbol of the 'Dravidian model' promoted by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, an indispensable element in Indian Union politics.

The Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam has confirmed that the time has come for Dravidian principles such as social justice-equality-brotherhood to emerge in the Indian capital. The building was designed and built according to Dravidian architecture with a facade having four tall pillars and Bust statues of anna and kalaignar adorn the porch. With an advisory forum for DMK executives, there is also a grand Library full of books.

Anna-kalaignar Arivalayam has been created beautifully as per the ideology of Muthamizharignar kalaignar. The achievement of MK Stalin, who created the anna-kalaignar arivalayam in Delhi, to the astonishment of all the political leaders of India, added pride to Tamil Nadu, sure to be inscribed not only in the history of Tamil Nadu, but also in the history of India and the history of the Asian continent!

Building the anna-kalaignar arivalayam in Delhi is not just a political event; It is a great historical event that has made the oppressed Tamils to be proud.

Here are some of the achievements of the Hon'ble Chief Minister within 10 months of assuming office, the Dravidian model government, which continues to be a national voice for state rights, reservation, farmers' welfare and development for all. Chief Minister MK Stalin's legal battle to end the status of obc students in medical education. He ordered that women should be given the right to travel free on government buses.

The government has announced a scheme to provide Rs.1000 for the higher education students who are all studying in the government schools and this will benefit about six lakh students a year.

The bill exempting Tamil Nadu from the NEET exam was passed in the state assembly. The announcement of the scheme 'Professor Anbazhaganar Education Development Program' will upgrade all the schools, including government schools and Adidravidar development Schools.

He has ordered that training and scholarships be given to those joining higher education institutions like IITs.

About 50 lakh people have benefited in about 9 months from the ‘makkalai thedi maruthuvam’ (‘healthcare at your doorstep’ scheme) announced by the Chief Minister. He cancelled ₹2,000 crore worth of loans of women's self-help groups.

He has written to 12 state Chief Ministers to restore state rights and seek exemption from the NEET exam. He has written to more than fifty organizations planning to form the ‘All India Federation of Social Justice’ to promote state rights and social justice.

All the people of India will surely be amazed that the Chief Minister, who has made so many achievements like this, who established the ‘Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam’ in Delhi, will establish the social justice of Tamil Nadu and write the history of India from Delhi here then.