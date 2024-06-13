Soha Ali Khan Launches Finland School in Mumbai, Pioneering Finnish-Inspired Education

Mumbai, India - June 12, 2024 - In a significant development for Mumbai's educational landscape, actress Soha Ali Khan inaugurated the Finland School in Mahalaxmi. The school aims to integrate the well-regarded Finnish educational system with the needs of Indian students, fostering holistic development, creativity, and critical thinking skills.

Soha Ali Khan, a vocal advocate for educational reform, expressed her excitement about the Finland School's approach. "Being part of this initiative is an honor," she said at the launch ceremony. "The Finland School prioritizes holistic development, ensuring well-rounded individuals prepared for the complexities of the modern world."

The launch event attracted notable figures who support the school's mission, including cricketer Zaheer Khan and his partner Sagarika, education advocate Bhavin Shah, and child safety experts Aarti Sundernathan and Swati Popat. Their presence highlighted the diverse range of aspects the Finland School aims to address.

Innovative Curriculum and Facilities

The Finland School boasts state-of-the-art facilities designed to create an inspiring and nurturing learning environment. This includes modern classrooms, advanced workshops for woodwork and textiles, aquatic areas, robotics labs, home economics spaces, and expansive sports grounds. This variety caters to a well-rounded educational experience.

Enrollment Now Open

The Finland School in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, invites parents and students to join their educational revolution. Admissions for the upcoming academic session are underway. For more information, visit their website: https://fis-sobo.com/international-day/.

Nationwide Expansion Plans

Committed to its mission, the Finland School has announced strategic alliances for franchise expansion. Their vision is to bring their innovative pedagogy to students across India by opening branches in multiple cities.

About Finland School (FIS)

Finland School is dedicated to providing top-tier education by incorporating best practices from Finland's highly respected education system. Their mission is to nurture well-rounded, innovative, and critical thinkers who are equipped to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

