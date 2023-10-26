Solartrade: Illuminating the Future of India's Solar Landscape

Apart from being renewable and inexhaustible, solar energy is also one of the most affordable forms of energy. The awareness around solar energy has led to different forms of businesses being established.

While some companies manufacture solar panels, some specialize in providing consumers with solar inverters and energy storage systems. There are also companies which operate as solar financers. A large number of companies have businesses that revolve around solar energy. What one did not have, however, was a platform that would enable these companies to conduct their operations smoothly and get access to more business opportunity through its eco-system. This is when Solartrade came into the picture.

Launched in the year 2019, Solartrade is the brainchild of Sachin Mangal and Suraj Singh, two college friends who had entrepreneurial minds and had some strong ideas on how the solar landscape in India can grow. Using their knowledge of solar energy and interest in entrepreneurship, the two friends set up Solartrade with the goal of propelling the growth of solar businesses forward and changing the solar landscape in the country for the better.

Talking about the vision behind the formation of Solartrade, co-founder Sachin Mangal says, “Solartrade, the name of our company, gives a clear idea about what we have set out to do. A large number of people in India, across different age groups, are turning entrepreneurs and trying their hand at setting up solar businesses. With Solartrade, we are providing them with a platform to grow their business manifold. From established businesses to newly emerging companies, we have worked with everybody. The trust placed in us by these companies have led to our growth. In the future, we will continue to partner with businesses that are playing or will play a key role in transforming the solar landscape of India”.

In a very short span of time, Solartrade has more than 6,000 registered solar companies. It has emerged as the most reliable platform for both consumers and sellers of solar services and products. While companies can create a business account for free, consumers can browse products and installers on the website conveniently at solartrade.in.

Elaborating on the company’s journey so far, co-founder Suraj Singh says, “We launched our company just a few months before the Covid-19 situation hit the world. Despite this, we managed to grow at a very good pace. We have created a well-structured eco-system that serves solar industry in many different ways, from managing a solar business to collaborating with reliable solar companies. Through our platform, users can do a variety of things including creating solar proposals, putting together invoice or estimate, procuring solar material and getting solar financing most conveniently.”

For more information, visit www.solartrade.in.

Solartrade is all-in-one solar platform that empowers local solar businesses and entrepreneurs in India. It provides a comprehensive solution for the industry, including digitization tools, business resources, and an ecosystem for collaboration and growth. It is India’s first solar platform that caters to solar industry and its community. Very soon, the company will launch its procurement service tool that will automate the project procurement to make business operations smoother.

