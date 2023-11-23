Sonakshi Sinha Honored Anil Kapoor and Raveena Tandon with 'Aging Backwards' Awards at OTTplay Awards 2023

Sonakshi Sinha, adorned in an elegant all-black ensemble, seized the coveted 'Best Actor Female - Series (Popular Choice)' award for her remarkable portrayal of Anjali Bhati in Dahaad at the prestigious OTTplay Awards 2023. In a lighthearted exchange with the show hosts, Neha Dhupia and Aparshakti Khurana, Sonakshi engaged in a playful gesture of bestowing 'awards' upon her industry counterparts based on their distinctive qualities.

Sonakshi Playfully 'Awards' Anil Kapoor and Raveena Tandon

Prompted to present the 'award' for having excessive self-confidence, the actress humorously quipped, “My dad. Khamosh!” When tasked with handing out the 'award' for aging backward, Sonakshi humorously directed attention to actor Anil Kapoor in the audience, asserting that there were two deserving recipients – Anil Kapoor and Raveena Tandon. She candidly shared that upon entering the event, her immediate reaction was, “Bas karo yaar. Stop it.”

Speculations on Dahaad Season 2

Sonakshi's portrayal of the determined sub-inspector Anjali Bhati in Dahaad, a police procedural crime thriller web series, earned her the 'Best Actor Female - Series (Popular Choice)' accolade at the OTTplay Awards 2023. The series, directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, also features Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah. Notably, Dahaad enthusiasts can anticipate the return of the series, as the makers confirmed the development of Season 2, with Reema currently immersed in crafting the script.

