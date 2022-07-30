Sonal Jindal’s Medusa partners with Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Unabating the extensive tradition of collaborations, Medusa is ecstatic to announce a new partnership with Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, as they launch the first and longest ever FASHION FESTIVAL of India in New Delhi on 26th July 2022.

The six-week-long event would commence on 26th Sept '22 and continue up to 6th Nov '22. The event is a B2C platform that provides an exclusive shopping experience to all buyers. The festival will have the esteemed presence of around 250 designers showcasing their designs under one roof. This extraordinary event spreads over six weeks, and the event would comprise of rotation of designers so that the buyers get to see something new every week. This event will offer a wide assortment of designers to the shoppers looking for premium and fashionable 'all type clothes' across all age groups and categories, from apparel to footwear, normal wear to wedding trousseau, and accessories. This 'talk of the town' show expects to attract a footfall of 1,50,000 people per week.

The Founder at Medusa, Sonal Jindal shares, "It is a great opportunity for us to partner with Ambience Mall as Medusa believes that Designers must Create newer and authentic pieces of artwork through their creative thinking and artwork! In the meantime, we'll help them publicize their skills and Monetize their creativity. With this partnership, it is possible."

Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Malls, said, "We are excited to have this collaboration with Medusa. We constantly endeavor to innovate new shopping experiences for our customers & this time again we are coming up with a unique shopping festival. This collaboration will be the first time that a mall is providing such an experience with more than 250 designers & a wide variety of exhibitors for shoppers each week, making it even more special.

We look forward to continuously providing a delightful shopping experience to our shoppers".

The event would mark the first-ever collaboration of an exhibition company with a Mall in the country, and Medusa is the first exhibition company to collaborate with Ambience Mall. A first-of-its-kind fashion festival looks forward to celebrating the expertise and talents of its creative team to organize outstanding fashion and lifestyle events that leave an indelible mark. Medusa's focused implementations transform the ordinary into exotic and create brands that embellish to become the elites' preference. This relentless endeavor has defined the growth of their exhibitions in India, including both Indian and International runway shows in London.

