Sonam Bajwa Shines at Kriti Duggal's Grand Event Setting the Stage for the Launch of a Mesmerising Perfume

The long-awaited fragrance, "Arabic Sunset by Rawls," made its highly anticipated debut on June 5th, marking an enchanting moment in the world of perfumery. The grand unveiling took place at a prestigious event held in the vibrant city of Delhi and was graced by the presence of renowned celebrity and makeup artist Kriti DS, accompanied by her husband, Vijay Duggal. The occasion attracted an array of notable personalities, top influencers, including the stunning Sonam Bajwa, and the Rawls themselves.

Kriti DS, radiating elegance in a beautiful black saree, and Vijay Duggal, impeccably dressed in a black suit, captivated the audience with their refined style and grace. The atmosphere was charged with excitement as the crowd eagerly anticipated the unveiling of “Arabic Sunset by Rawls.”

This exquisite fragrance boasts a warm, woody aroma, accentuated by notes of sandalwood, cedar, and spices, making it a versatile choice for both men and women. The unique blend of ingredients creates an alluring and captivating scent that leaves a lasting impression.

The launch event unfolded with an air of anticipation as Kriti DS and Vijay Duggal took center stage, unveiling the masterpiece that is "Arabic Sunset by Rawls." Kriti, recognized for her exceptional creativity and makeup artistry, exuded sheer elegance throughout the evening. Draped in a black saree that accentuated her natural beauty, she personified grace and sophistication. With her impeccable makeup skills enhancing her features, Kriti effortlessly commanded the attention of everyone present. Her presence served as a testament to her talent as a makeup artist and her status as a style icon.

Vijay Duggal exuded charisma and sophistication in his tailored black suit. With his innate sense of style and unwavering support for Kriti, he added a touch of suave charm to the event. Together, the couple symbolized the perfect fusion of creativity, love, and a shared passion for delivering exceptional experiences.

The launch of "Arabic Sunset by Rawls" was a remarkable affair that left a lasting impression on attendees. The fragrance itself embodies the essence of sophistication and allure, promising a sensory journey like no other. With the dynamic duo of Kriti DS and Vijay Duggal leading the way, this fragrance is poised to captivate fragrance enthusiasts and establish itself as a true gem in the world of perfumery.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

