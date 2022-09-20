SOOD STUDIO, AN INDIAN PHOTOGRAPHY COMPANY - BREAKS INTERNATIONAL BARRIERS

The British High Commission, New Delhi, along with NASSCOM this year has chosen a few companies Pan- India as potential investors representing Indian entrepreneurs amongst the government of the United Kingdom. This delegation traveled to dierent cities in England having meetings in person with the various Government bodies of those respective cities. Sood Studio, is one and the only photography production company that has been chosen to represent India at this international platform.

Sood Studio, is a photography production company situated in Ludhiana, Punjab running since 1947 and has even registered an oce in England from 2020. Gagan Sood ,the Director of the company, divulged into the international market of The United Kingdom and The United States ﬁrst in the year 2008 to a limited number of clients. He then went on to put up the company’s ﬁrst booth at International Trade shows -The Photography Show Birmingham and Photoplus New York in 2013. They continued to work hard with the dynamic times and create new, unique products to cater dierent sectors of each market which led them to being awarded for “Disruptive Innovation” by DScoop Asia, Tokyo in 2015. Adding onto that Sood Studio was even chosen as one of the “Europe’s 10 best album suppliers” by the Photography Show, Birmingham in 2019.

Sood Studio did not stop expanding and divulging into fresh sectors of markets, it went onto expand into more international trade shows exhibiting their enormous varieties in Albums starting from Plexi acrylic to LCD video books, split albums and even cutting edge beautiful 3-d printed-Bling photo albums. Sood Studio at present exhibits in 5 dierent cities in the world around the year, from WPPI Las Vegas to SWPP London, TPS Birmingham, PhotoPlus New york and PPA Atlanta. Sood Studio, now running on an E-Commerce platform made it possible for them to connect with the rest of the world in a tap of a button and are now serving their niche clientele of Professional photographers across the globe while accelerating the pace of transformation of the industry innovating their ideas every single day.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.