Spacenet to acquire 12%-15% stake in String Metaverse Limited

Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd, a global fintech enterprise (NSE: SPCENET), has announced its intention to acquire 12-15% stake in String Metaverse Limited.



A Startup India initiative String Metaverse Limited, a global Startup India company with a focus on creating gaming communities.

String Metaverse Limited have offices in Hyderabad, Dubai, Gift city and Hong Kong currently

String Metaverse Limited is a Web 3.0 GameFi startup and fintech platform that enables business partners to offer online gaming services, Play2Earn, Free2play that include rewarding games (Real Money Games) for every transaction covering Retail, E-commerce, Food and Beverages industries.

Spacenet’s Executive Director Prakash Dasigi ,said “We are pleased to announce our investments in String Metaverse Limited a Gamefi startup which has a potential to create huge value for Spacenet shareholders.We are impressed with the fast growth and global footprint achieved by String Metaverse in a short span

String Metaverse Limited Mr. Krishna Mohan founder said “We are delighted to work with Spacenet in creating a long-term value to all our investors. As a startup gaming initiative last year we achieved a performance of 36Cr.revenue and a profit of 2.4Cr.The Company is going to post 100Cr. revenue this year and targeting to achieve 100Cr.PAT in next 1000 days.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.