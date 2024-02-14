Spacenet to Upscale Its Investment in the Mumbai-Based Fintech Startup, Billmart.Com

Hyderabad: In a strategic move to bolster its presence in the fintech sector, Hyderabad-based global trading powerhouse Spacenet Enterprises India Limited (NSE: SPCENET), with a significant footprint in Hong Kong and Dubai, announced its decision to upscale its investment in the Mumbai-based fintech startup, Billmart.com.

Billmart.com operates as a pioneering marketplace designed to meet the increasing liquidity demands of Corporates and MSMEs. It bridges these entities with lenders offering a mix of traditional and innovative financial products.

The platform stands out for its integration of advanced machine and human intelligence, providing data-driven insights alongside unique technologies to facilitate cost-effective, comprehensive digital transactions end-to-end.

Spacenet recently reported a remarkable 486% growth in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) on a year-on-year basis, underscoring its commitment to diversifying its investment portfolio by focusing on new-age, disruptive technology firms. Billmart.com, with its cutting-edge fintech solutions, aligns perfectly with Spacenet's strategic vision. Additionally, Spacenet's investment portfolio includes Pathfinder, a generative AI enterprise, and String Metaverse Limited, a trailblazer in the Web 3.0 gaming sector.

DVS Prakash Rao, Executive director for Spacenet, emphasized the company's objective: "At Spacenet, our goal is to continuously seek out and invest in disruptive new-age companies. By doing so, we aim to substantially enhance shareholder value year after year."

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.