Spaze Group’s ‘Grandest Jackpot Carnival’ Creates Buzz Among Investors

Gurugram, 24th March, 2023- Gurugram’s leading real estate developer, Spaze Group, is set to organize the ‘Grandest Jackpot Carnival’ for its investors. The two-day carnival will be held on 25th March 2023 and 26th March 2023 at Spaze Tristaar, Sector 92, in Gurugram. The offer will allow buyers to own some of the finest commercial spaces by Spaze Group in Gurugram, such as Spaze Platinum Towers, Spaze Palazo, Spaze Tristaar and Grand Central 114, Gurugram, etc., with promising returns and numerous rewards. Investors will be able to avail benefits from the offer across segments like retail stores and office spaces.

The commercial projects (Ready to Move in) offered under the carnival are expected to yield returns of up to 42% over the span of 6 years. The finest ready projects will be laced with exciting rewards on every booking. Buyers will also get assured gifts in ‘Spin the Wheel’. The gifts include iPhone14, Apple Watch, Apple iPad, Samsung LED TV 55 inch, gold coin etc. .

The lock-in period for the commercial spaces would be six years. Besides, the first property transfer would be entirely free of cost for the buyers’ convenience. Investors can also win a Goa trip for a couple of days.

“We always try to offer the best to our customers. Response to commercial projects has been excellent in the last few quarters. We have introduced the ‘Grandest Jackpot Carnival’ to maintain the pace. Our customers can win exciting rewards and benefits on booking spaces at multiple commercial projects. All the projects are set up at prominent locations and offer quick connectivity and accessibility from different cities,” said Harpal Singh Chawla, Director Spaze Group.

Spaze Group, founded in 2006, has established a reputation for delivering benchmark real estate projects. Over the years, the company has completed various projects, including commercial properties, residential spaces, IT parks, and retail spaces. So far, it has completed 14 projects, comprising 11 commercial & retail spaces, one IT park, and four residential projects cumulatively spread over one crore sq ft.

This dedication to quality has helped the company succeed significantly, and its projects have provided almost 300% appreciation. The company also provides leasing support to its customers, its every project is almost fully occupied. Most of all, the Spaze customers are incredibly proud of their projects, which have emerged as the architectural marvel in the region.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.