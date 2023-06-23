Specimen Papers for ICSE Class 10 Uploaded for 2024 with new type of Questions

Following the footsteps of CBSE, CISCE has also just uploaded their Class 10 Specimen Papers for 2023-24 session, with some pattern changes as per NEP-2020. The new specimen papers for each subject are uploaded just a few days after Gerry Arathoon announced the introduction of critical thinking and application of concepts type questions.

Below are the main subject papers for direct download:

CISCE has interestingly not provided a circular for this yet but their specimen papers section now has the above papers for 2024 uploaded on their official website.

Also, a resource book has been provided in accordance with these latest specimen papers of CISCE by Educart for each subject for students and teachers to get going with these new pattern practice and be ready for the higher difficulty level assessment.

Major changes are seen in Science subjects where Case-based, Statement combination and Indirect questions are introduced that were normally never asked before. In Maths, assertion reason is introduced for the first time.

New type of Questions added in Specimen Papers 2024

One teacher at a prominent ICSE school in Ghaziabad says, these specimen papers have come at the right time as we are just picking up pace. Such questions will encourage us to focus more on conceptual teaching in classrooms. The provided ICSE resource material books of Educart have also come at a very opportune time for students and us to have access to more of such new pattern questions. Detailed solutions given as well in this Educart resource book is a big plus for students.

Total number of questions, choices and sections have remained the same though. The goal with these changes is to enable students to move a bit from rote-learning & memorisation of facts towards development of conceptual understanding.

Link to the resource book on the new pattern

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

