Specta reveals its new luxury Quartz Surfaces range - Aura, at Acetech Mumbai

India, November 17, 2023 - Specta, a leading brand in the realm of engineered quartz stone, proudly presented its latest product range, "Aura," at the prestigious Acetech Exhibition recently held in Mumbai. The event attracted an illustrious gathering of dignitaries, architects, interior designers, and industry professionals who explored the innovative and elegant creations offered by Specta.



The stall witnessed the testimonials by Architect Pearl Contractor, Architect Zoish Contractor, Ar Megha Harkut (Mobius Architects), Ar Pritesh Maheshwari (Prit Designers). Ar Harwinder Mathroo (HMD), Ar Ashok Kumar, Touchwood Architects, Mr. Vishal Jaiswal (Vibrant Interior Designer), Ar Hitesh Mehta (ADID Atelier LLP Associates), Ar Ranjan Narnarayan Mishra (AMA Design Solutions), Ar Ravi Reddy (Designs Group), Ar Siddhant Shah (Access Designs), Ar Gautham Bhurke (GB Architect), Ar Mayur Sonwale (Hafeez Contractor), Ar Ashlesh Wazkar (Hafeez Contractor), Ar Rajeev Trehan (Hafeez Contractor), Ar Nilabh Nagar (Hafeez Contractor), Ar Pushyamitra Londhe (Hafeez Contractor), Ar Bobby Mukherji (Bobby Mukherji Associates), Ar Markand Pataskar (MPA Architects), Ar Prasad Mullerpatan (Prashad Mullerpatan Architects), Ar Nikhil Vaidya (Nikhil Vaidya Architects), Mr. Sushil Mistry (Rashi Clever Interior Designs), and Mr. Sumit Gandhi (ABEC).

Specta's participation in the Acetech Exhibition underscores its unwavering commitment to redefining interior spaces with exquisite and contemporary solutions. The introduction of the "Aura" product range has set new benchmarks in the industry, captivating the imagination of visitors and gaining recognition from industry luminaries.

The brand also showcased its White, and Black Quartz stones within its ongoing campaign King Of Black & White Quartz Stones which highlights the unparalleled feature of their purest shade of the respective colors across industry.

The "Aura" range is a testament to Specta's dedication to creating quartz stone products that combine form and function in a perfect blend. It offers a diverse array of cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet a wide spectrum of interior design requirements. Whether it's a commercial space, residential area, or a hospitality project, the "Aura" range promises to enhance interior design with a touch of elegance and sophistication.

Specta's stall at the Acetech Exhibition provided visitors with an immersive experience, allowing them to explore the remarkable features and applications of their complete range. The stall's design and interactive displays left a lasting impression on all who attended, offering a glimpse of the unparalleled versatility and visual appeal that Specta's engineered quartz stone products bring to interior design.

"We are elated to have unveiled our 'Aura' product range at the Acetech Exhibition," said Ankit Jain, Director at ARL Infratech Ltd, the parent company of Specta. "The enthusiastic response from architects, interior designers, and other industry professionals is a testament to the innovation and dedication that go into creating our quartz stone solutions. 'Aura' exemplifies our commitment to delivering extraordinary and trend-setting products in the engineered quartz stone segment."

The presence of distinguished architects and interior designers at the Specta stall facilitated meaningful discussions and potential collaborations, fostering valuable connections and reinforcing Specta's position as an industry leader.

Specta remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of interior design by consistently delivering innovative engineered quartz stone products. The "Aura" range is now available to architects, interior designers, and design enthusiasts, offering limitless possibilities for creative expression.

Specta will next showcase its recently launched series along with the complete range, accompanied by exciting announcements at Acetech, New Delhi, in Hall A5, Pragati Maidan, scheduled for 14 to 17 December 2023.

For more information about Specta and its newest "Aura" product range, please visit our website at https://spectasurfaces.com/ or reach out to our team at +91-7300223327.

