Spectrum Metro: The New Commercial Landmark for Noida

In close proximity to Aqua Line’s Sector 50 metro stations and the sharing vicinity to major popular crowd stations like Noida Golf Course, Brahmaputra Market, and Atta Market, Spectrum Metro is a new commercial hub that has grabbed eyeballs because of its momentous scale and splendid architectural infrastructure. Located in Sector 75, Noida, Spectrum Metro is spread across 15 acres, presenting ample space for retail setups. In a bid to provide a high-street commercial-retail experience to visitors, Spectrum Metro is home to many international brands. Brands like Skechers, Barista, Starbucks, Dominos, Raymond, Himalaya Optical, Van Heusen, Brewklyn Brothers, Gianis, Baggit, Sky Jumper, Vasvi, and Raymond among others are functional in the mall. Lifestyle majors like Max, Inox, Apple, Spar Hypermarket, Reliance Digital and Trends, Bata, Mochi, Aurelia, Looks, HP, New U, W, BBQ, Jockey, Duty-free, etc. will be operationalized soon.

Spectrum Metro has one of the longest frontages across Noida and offers a catchment for more than 8 lakh population. A mixed-use commercial establishment, Spectrum Metro offers office spaces, food court, multiplexes, retail spaces, and serviced apartments, covering every commercial necessity of modern times.

In addition to serving conventional commercial needs, Spectrum Metro assures innovation finds a unique place in both phases 1 and 2 of the project. Spectrum Metro is a complete commercial package that has been designed to cater to everyone’s needs of different age groups. Ideating creations like Wellness, Meena Bazaar, and Student Mart will also be a part of Spectrum Metro. It is to give a refined taste of Indian culture, wellness, and shopping to viewers and visitors.

Similarly, Phase 2’s theme has been planned and streamlined to cater to the needs of kids, men, and women. There is a clear demarcation of a floor that will be dedicated to kids’ entertainment, promising a roller coaster ride of fun and thrills. A special place has been kept reserved for kids where they can chill, relax, play games, use their minds, crack puzzles, explore their creative potential and open themselves to a never-felt-before experience. Separate areas like World of Women have been allocated to women's all needs from fashion to lifestyle to enjoy ‘me time and for girl gangs.

For food lovers, a special floor has been provided for restaurants, food chains, bars, and clubs. It is a perfect meeting joint for groups of friends, co-workers, employee meetings, and personal and professional summits.

Movies and Entertainment will also find a permanent address as Spectrum Metro’s Phase 1 will in-house a six-screen multiplex by INOX. It is built on a large scale to fill the commercial vacuum present before its launch. Before it, residents of the nearby areas did not have a proper modern commercial establishment in the vicinity. Spectrum Metro gives them an amazing entertainment option for family outings, friendly catch-ups, and a commercial spot to drop by, cross the street, and shop from a diverse range of choices available.

Spectrum Metro is a trusted brand in the real estate business. Reliability, Durability, and Accountability are its major working principles, and it has delivered world-class magnum opus projects in Noida. Because of its attractive location, large-scale development, diversified space offerings and innovative design, Spectrum Metro will be the next commercial juggler for the people of Noida, Greater Noida and nearby locations.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

