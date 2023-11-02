Spice Up Your Taste Buds: Chili's Grill & Bar, the Iconic Tex-Mex Sensation, Sizzles into Dehradun

Chili's American Grill & Bar is thrilled to announce the opening of its new restaurant at Upper Ground Floor, Pacific Mall, Dehradun.

Founded in 1975, Chili's Grill & Bar® is the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International Inc., the world’s leading casual dining restaurant company. Since then it has spread to 1600+ restaurants around the world. Chili's is the definition of a fun, dynamic atmosphere and a distinctive, delicious mix of Southwest-inspired, classic American favorites.

This is Chili's first outlet in Dehradun, and the 17th in India under Promex Brands Pvt Ltd, an associate partner for Stellar Concepts Pvt. Ltd., which has owned and operated Chili's outlets across North & East part India for over 14 years. Stellar Concepts Pvt. Ltd. recently acquired the pan-India expansion rights and will be responsible for all Chili's expansion across India and Sri Lanka.

Dehradun, a city steeped in history and blessed with natural splendor, has long been a magnet for those seeking authentic, and robust flavors. Carrying forward this legacy, Chili's promises to regale your senses with an expansive menu boasting a fiesta of flavors, and take you on a tantalizing journey through the vibrant world of Tex-Mex cuisine.

Indulge in the famous Southwest-Inspired American Favorites, born in Texas the menu offers a variety of options including mouthwatering quesadillas, delicious tacos, flavorful rice bowls, hand-crafted Big Mouth burgers, signature desserts, and refreshing beverages, that promise you exceptional dining experience that is not just a meal – it’s a show!

With its verdant surroundings, expansive frontage, and a prominent spot on the main road, the restaurant offers an outdoor dining area for more than 40 guests, allowing them to enjoy their meals against the backdrop of lush greenery. Inside, the cozy seating arrangement for 138 patrons exudes a warm allure, blending contemporary design elements with the rustic charm of an industrial setting.

So, get ready to level up a whole new dining experience with its unique blend of contemporary and industrial design, captivating ambiance, and mouthwatering Tex-Mex delicacies.

Whether you're hanging out with friends, enjoying a meal with your family, a romantic dinner, or even a professional occasion, Chili's offers the ideal setting for everyone. So, what are you waiting for? Head out to this newest outlet in Pacific Mall, and devour the best Tex-Mex food in town! Let’s celebrate as “Doon Gets Chili’s.” Follow Chili's India at https://www.instagram.com/chilis.in or join our Rewards program at www.chilis.in to get exclusive news and exciting offers.

Call us at 9667866319 for more information.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!