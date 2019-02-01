‘Sports highly effective in building public engagement’

An exclusive gathering of sporting legends and experts from the banking and finance industry was held in Mumbai on January 25.

Called ‘Powerplay’, the event was organized by Hindustan Times and Star Sports.

Speaking on the occasion, Jonathan Neill, former Director and Head of Sponsorship Partnerships and Relationships Management, Barclays, highlighted how the company leveraged sports to build business in the UK.

“Sports sponsorship is a highly engaging passion point for many people. You can use sports to reach your target audience,” said Neill, while elucidating how Barclays came about to be the title sponsors for the Premier League.

Neill also spoke about the impact that the partnership had in terms of driving engagement around Barclays.

Sai Narayan, Associate Director and Group Head-Marketing, PolicyBazaar.com and Paisabazaar.com, talked about how they use cricket as a medium to build their reach.

Watch the video below to know more about what happened at the event.

The effectiveness of using sports to drive public engagement was also emphasized by Sandeep Walunj, CMO, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, and Member, Financial Literacy Committee, AMFI. According to Walunj, the platform is especially useful in raising awareness about products such as mutual funds.

Cricketers VVS Laxman and Yuvraj Singh outlined how sponsorship money helps cricketers and how they, in turn, are investing back to give the BFSI segment a boost.

The event ended with the launch of a White Book titled ‘Cricket-The Infinite Belief’. The latter has been curated, designed, and produced by Hindustan Times, and powered by Star Sports.

‘Cricket-The Infinite Belief’ brings to life the known and lesser known moments in cricket, and showcases how the game is a unifying force in a heterogeneous country like India.

The book is a memorabilia of sorts, and will be gifted to the crème de la crème of the business world.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 19:05 IST