Spotlight on Excellence: Recognizing the HR Trailblazers

India, 17th August 2023: Delhi (India) 21st July, 2023 at Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza, New Delhi, Sapphire Connect hosted the Third Edition of India’s Most Agile HR Leaders 2023 Coffee Table Book which was unveiled by Mr. Avinder Singh, CEO ams Osram & Mr. Ankit Bansal, Founder & CEO, Sapphire Human Solution. The Coffee Table book launch was an effort to select India’s most compassionate, inspiring, transformational and forward-thinking HR leaders. The patience as well as thorough discernment of the jury members played a major role in the selection. The process was designed by, our knowledge partner, EY.

Mr. Avinder Singh, CEO ams Osram in his keynote address said “HR Leaders are the sensory organs of the management, who are sitting in the boardrooms and may not have the knowledge of what’s happening deep-down, HR Leaders, sense the mood and because of their effective communication which engages the employees that helps to retain them, from mere implicatures to negotiators. Learning & Development also plays a crucial role and HR is expected to upscale the manpower because hiring is expensive than training and upskilling”.

Ms. Nidhi Gupta, Partner EY, moderated the panel: Agile HR: Adaptive & Responsive: Facilitative, Flexible To Match Workforce Fluctuations. Talking about agility “more than hundred attributes are added to the profile of HR Leaders by AI in a very short time”, Mr. Jaspreet Bakshi, Partner and HR Leader, Marsh McLennan, said. Adding to the thought, Mr. Tanmoy Banerjee, Senior Director – HR, FIS Global, said “beauty of agility is that, what AI defines now, will perhaps be different five months from now.

HR Agile Leaders are inclusive, democratic leaders who exhibit a greater openness to ideas and innovations. They have all the skills required to effectively motivate others and act as a change agent in their business, including love for learning, a focus on people development, and a strong ability to articulate and express a desired vision. Agile Leadership is a completely new style of managing people; effective Agile Leaders are re-engaging their teams, reviving their businesses, and redefining how work is accomplished.

This goliath effort of selecting India's most compassionate, inspiring, transformational and forward-thinking HR leaders was a formidable and thought-provoking task, all thanks to the meticulous process designed by our Knowledge partner, EY, and the thorough discernment of our jury, Mr. Anthony Joseph, former CHRO HGS, Mr. Srinivasan Shakotai Chakrapani, former CFO Unilever, Mr. Gautam Chainani, former CHRO JSW Group, Mr. Arjit Basu, Chairman of the Board, HBD Financial Services, Dr. C. Jayakumar, Executive Vice President and Head Corporate Human Resources, CHRO, Larsen & Toubro, who made this endeavour worthwhile.

Mr. Anthony Joseph, blessed the ceremony with his benign presence and congratulated all the HR Leaders featured in the India’s Most Agile HR Leaders, 2023. He also said that the experience was enriching and was a learning as well as an unlearning for all the jury members.

India's Most Agile HR Leader Coffee Table Book, a compilation of insights, best practices and inspiring stories shared by HR professionals who have created impact in their organizations and their HR functional domain. True agility is about self-reliance. This evening was dedicated to recognize and facilitate the efforts of HR leaders who have been instrumental in shaping the workplace environment with agility. At Sapphire Connect, we believe that organizations prosper only when backed by a strong and committed workforce. We would like to recognize the leaders who have deployed innovative ways to understand their employees and bring out the best in each of them. We felicitate the thought leadership that brought positive lasting impact and effort to select the India's most compassionate, inspiring, transformational and forward-thinking HR leaders was a formidable and thought-provoking task. Four months ago Sapphire received a great response of 150 plus nominations for consideration. Our Knowledge Partner, Ernst and Young, provided robust process and parameters to access the entries. We shortlisted 57 profiles which were submitted to jury scrutiny and in the final assessment, 22 HR leaders made the cut to join the ranks of India's most HR leaders for 2023. they are:

Aditya Kohli, Chief HR Officer, Orient Electric

Chief HR Officer, Orient Electric Devender Sharma , VP & Head - Human Resources at Parijat Industries (India) Pvt. Ltd.

, VP & Head - Human Resources at Parijat Industries (India) Pvt. Ltd. Dileep Joshi , Global CHRO, EPL

, Global CHRO, EPL Dr. Rajani Tewari, Chief People Officer , Green Cell Mobility

Chief People Officer Green Cell Mobility Gurmeet Chadha , CHRO, National Commodities Management Services Limited

, CHRO, National Commodities Management Services Limited Kavita Siddiqui , Vice President HR, Magnon Group

, Vice President HR, Magnon Group Mahendra Inge, Head-HR, Serum Institute of India Limited

Head-HR, Serum Institute of India Limited MLN Patnaik , CHRO - Raymond lifestyle

, CHRO - Raymond lifestyle Nikhil Vohra , Head HR, Adani total gas

, Head HR, Adani total gas Pradeep Chavda , CHRO, Sodexo

, CHRO, Sodexo Ravibhushan Pandav , Head of Operations & HRD, Annex Cloud

, Head of Operations & HRD, Annex Cloud Sagar Vadapurkar , Vice President, and Head - People Success and Culture- Exxat Systems Pvt. Ltd

, Vice President, and Head - People Success and Culture- Exxat Systems Pvt. Ltd Sanjay Chaturvedi , Head HR, Valvoline Cummins

, Head HR, Valvoline Cummins Saurabh Govil , CHRO, Wipro

, CHRO, Wipro Shruti Tandon, Managing Director, People Enablement, and Custodian of DEI at Nagarro

Managing Director, People Enablement, and Custodian of DEI at Nagarro Sudakshina Bhattacharya , President & CHRO, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Ltd.

, President & CHRO, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Ltd. Suman Mitra , Head-HR, Saint-Gobain

, Head-HR, Saint-Gobain Suraj Chettri , Head of HR, Airbus Group

, Head of HR, Airbus Group Suresh Kumar Tedlapu , Director of Global Talent Acquisition, Xinthe Technologies

, Director of Global Talent Acquisition, Xinthe Technologies Tanmoy Banerjee , Senior Director – HR, FIS Global

, Senior Director – HR, FIS Global Vijay Colaco , Head HR, Intel Technology India Pvt

, Head HR, Intel Technology India Pvt Vivek Mukherjee, CHRO, Benetton Group

Mr. Rishi Kapoor, Partner & Business Head, Sapphire Connect, congratulated all the leaders and said “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the HR professionals who generously shared their expertise, stories, and experiences to make this book a reality. Your participation has enriched the pages within and will undoubtedly inspire countless HR professionals on their journey of excellence. As you peruse this book, may it ignite your imagination, fuel your passion, and deepen your commitment to elevating the HR profession. Let it serve as a reminder of the impact you have and the incredible potential that lies within your hands to shape the future of work”.

