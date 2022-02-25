Springfit mattress bringing sleep comfort to its customers

While the pandemic dealt a severe blow to many industries, there are businesses that have gained from it. The popular mattress brand Springfit, has had a good 2021, with sales and cash flows in top form. After years of extensive and in-depth research of sleep and the sleep sciences, Sprinfit precisely understood the physical and emotional needs of the human mind and body – and the requisites behind serene sleep. In 2013, Springfit introduced the first specialty foam mattress called ‘Z Box’ - mattress in a box. Our only mattress designed for ‘Stress-Free Sleep’ is strongly entrenched with consumers and trade.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mattress that promises a good night’s sleep has been delivering high excitement over the past few years. Springfit’s revenue has soared from FY 2020 to FY 2021. In just over a year, the buoyant market has helped but there are other factors as well.

It is unsurprising that Springfit, a market leader in the orthopedic mattress industry, has seen tremendous growth since its inception. We are confident of doubling our revenue the next five years with our expansion. Most of the new incremental revenue should come from the upcoming Meerut & Vadodara plant. If our plans go as planned, we should be the top performing mattress brand by FY25,” says Mr. Nitin Gupta, Executive Director, Springfit.

Springfit has had a great track record so far. In a low involvement business and unorganized sector such as a mattress, establishing a brand is never easy. but the company that started making two mattresses in a day is now one of the largest players in this segment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Springfit Mattress today gets its revenue from home comfort products of which mattress is the major segment. The remaining comes from supply in leading 5 star hotels like Taj, Marriott International, ITC etc.

Few years ago in 2009, Springfit began its journey by setting up operations in Haridwar. It entered a rapid phase of expansion in the same year and became a market leader in orthopedic mattresses. Followed by an incredible journey of acquiring and building new plants, channel partners, and entering into key strategic global tie-ups for manufacturing mattresses and foams. Today, it is ranked as one of the largest selling luxury orthopedic mattress in the country. The company has been awarded the Most Innovative Brand by MSME, Government of India in the year 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“For the past 14 years, Springfit has been bringing healthy comfort to your lives. Your patronage has helped us grow with operations across India, the USA, and other 34 countries. We thank you for this privilege and the trust placed in us. We look forward to contributing to your wellbeing for generations to come.” Mr. Gupta added.

The company has already been producing mattresses annually from its four manufacturing units based in Haridwar, Meerut, Vadodra & Coimbatore and aims to double it with its recent expansions in Meerut & Vadodara. Springfit also has an extensive distribution network and retail footprint across India with a presence across 23 states and has more than 1000 retailers and 90 exclusive brand stores across the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Company is also looking to increase its exclusive showrooms in the next two years. Our target is to establish around 150 - 200 exclusive showrooms in the next two years. The company currently has 60 exclusive showrooms across the country.

Springfit has become market leader, not just because of innovation, extensive research, and a dedicated team to produce superior quality, value-for-money, and a wide range of products, but because the company understands the need for the comfort of our customers. Springfit’s range of mattresses goes beyond spring mattresses and includes imported organic mattresses, memory foam mattresses, pocketed spring mattresses, Back support ortho mattresses, and complete bedding products including mattress protectors, body pillows, feather pillows, memory foam contour pillows, etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.