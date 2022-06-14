Sprintzeal India & Americas Inc, design certification for PMP & CAPM

India, 14th June 2022: Leading training program providers Sprintzeal Americas Inc and Sprintzeal Private Limited, to become Project Management Institute (PMI - USA) Premier Partners; expanding their training offerings practically globally. The platform has become the No. 1 Training Choice for US Nationals and has expanded its services in 142+ countries. Recently, Sprintzeal's qualified trainers designed two certificate programs: the PMP certification and CAPM certification training course.

The PMP training curriculum matches the demands of the learners and ensures that the students qualify for the PMP exam on the first try. Whereas CAPM training assists individuals in showing project management methodologies and terms.

PMP Certification is a globally recognized and internationally accredited project management certification. It includes a plethora of training perks, such as mock examinations and in-depth video lectures. The organization provides high-quality classroom PMP training as well as live online sessions and online self-paced learning.

PMI has been designated by Sprintzeal as an ATP (Authorized Training Partner). The PMP certification courseware is developed in such a manner that project professionals may acquire methodologies. Candidates learn to apply ideas from the PMBOK guide in real-world circumstances.

Imran Syed, Founder and CEO of Sprintzeal says, “A shift in mindset is required to thrive in the current era and this cannot be achieved at a school level or college level. Aspirants need to take charge of their careers and start looking to upskill themselves to be industry-ready”.

Project professionals play an important role in almost all industries. Getting the CAPM certification is the best way to kickstart a candidate's career in project management. The CAPM credential is issued by the Project Management Institute (PMI) This program is curated to offer the skills needed for entry-level project roles in the industry.

Sprintzeal promises several benefits of taking the CAPM certification training course, such as an increase in your current salary; globally recognized certification; getting a promotion at work or finding a new job; becoming a better project manager; changing how others perceive your abilities; minimizing resource utilization and making the project cost-effective; increasing the success rate of the project as one becomes more organized.

Project Analysts, Associate Project Managers, IT Project Managers, Program Managers, Project Coordinators, Team Leaders, and Product Managers can take advantage of the CAPM training course as they are the most eligible candidates for the courses.

CAPM and PMP certificate training courses will give a basic understanding of the subject and add value to the resume of the candidates. The company provides interactive classrooms and unique online classes with in-depth video lectures and practice tests. With the help of the CAPM program, the candidate can meet the opportunity of becoming a highly qualified associate project manager.

To know more visit: https://www.sprintzeal.com

