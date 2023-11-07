SPRODE INDIA Celebrates 7 Years with JMGO: Diwali Discounts on N1 Series

India, November 7, 2023: SPRODE INDIA, a prominent name in India's tech landscape as the national distributor of JMGO Projectors since 2016, is thrilled to commemorate its 7th anniversary.Since its inception in 2016, the company has remained a pioneering force in introducing state-of-the-art technology to Indian consumers, transforming the realm of innovative products and services. This remarkable milestone aligns perfectly with the festive spirit of DIPAWALI, a nationally celebrated festival, and SPRODE INDIA seizes this opportunity to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the loyal Indian consumers who have consistently supported and trusted the brand.

As a token of appreciation, SPRODE INDIA is delighted to unveil substantial discounts on the JMGO N1 series of Triple LASER projectors, along with the SPRODE SMART THEATERS. This special offering opens the door for consumers to indulge in an unparalleled home entertainment experience like never before.

SPRODE INDIA's journey has been a testament to continuous innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Over the past seven years, the company has consistently been at the forefront of introducing advanced technologies to Indian consumers, staying ahead in an ever-evolving market. The unwavering trust and enthusiasm of the customer base have been the driving force behind the company's journey, propelling it to deliver innovation consistently and set new benchmarks in the industry.

JMGO N1 Ultra: World First 4K/3D Triple Color LASER Gimbal Projector

The dedication of SPRODE INDIA to innovation and excellence finds its embodiment in the JMGO N1 Ultra. This ground-breaking projector series is a testament to the company's commitment to offering customers the most innovative and premium-quality products. JMGO N1 Ultra is poised to revolutionize home entertainment in India, thanks to its remarkable features and capabilities.

Key Features of JMGO N1 Ultra:

Triple Laser Technology: JMGO N1 Ultra stands out as the world's first triple LASER-4K/3Dgimbal projector with a remarkable 110% BT2020 color space. This cutting-edge technology sets new standards for image quality and clarity, delivering visuals that are remarkably sharp, bright, and immersive.

4K Resolution: The projector's 4K resolution support ensures that users can enjoy a cinema-like picture quality within the comforts of their homes. Every detail is brought to life, making movie nights truly unforgettable.

Gimbal Design: The integrated gimbal design provides the flexibility to easily adjust the projector's placement and angle, ensuring a perfect viewing experience from any location.

Android TV: JMGO N1 Ultra comes equipped with Android TV 11, offering seamless access to a myriad of favorite apps and content. It serves as a gateway to endless entertainment possibilities.

Ultra-Low Latency: With a remarkably low latency of just 10 MS, JMGO N1 Ultra is the ideal choice for fast-action content such as gaming, ensuring that not a single moment of the action is missed.

Immersive Audio with DOLBY +DTS HD: The sound system, co-created with renowned audio brand DYNAUDIO, promises an immersive, high-fidelity audio experience that complements the stunning visuals, creating a complete cinematic experience.

Wide Color Gamut: JMGO N1 Ultra boasts an impressive 110% BT2020 wide color gamut, making colors more vivid and accurate than ever before. The color accuracy of the N1 Ultra surpasses that of professional monitors, ensuring that movies come to life with ultra-precise color reproduction.

Alongside the JMGO N1 Ultra, the JMGO N1 series offers a super portable triple LASER JMGO N1 and the value-driven JMGO N1 PRO. This diverse lineup provides a range of options to meet various preferences and requirements, all while maintaining uncompromised performance and quality.

Reflecting on this momentous occasion, Atulana Ghosh, Founder of SPRODE INDIA, expressed her excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to celebrate our 7th anniversary as JMGO's National distributor in India." It's a moment to acknowledge the trust and loyalty of our customers, who have been with us since the very beginning. Our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction remains steadfast, and we eagerly anticipate building an even stronger and more loyal customer base in India."

About SPRODE INDIA: SPRODE INDIA, established in 2016, is a pioneer in introducing cutting-edge technology to the Indian market. The company's diverse range of products, including LED LCD projectors, DLP LED smart theaters, 4K 3D laser TVs, INDUSTRIAL POE SWITCHES, ALR SCREEN ,Cleaning robots, steel fabrication, wifi photo frames,WirelessHDMI,MEDICAL EQUIPMENTS and more, reflects its commitment to innovation and excellence.

Exciting Early Bird-Free Gifts and a Free Projector for 1 Lucky Customer - SPRODE INDIA is delighted to introduce an exclusive early bird free gift offer for the first 500 customers, in addition to the incredible discounts. These free gifts might comprise any one item like 3D glasses, free shipping,floor stands, 4K HDMI cables, and a free projector for one lucky customer, adding an extra layer of joy to this celebration for esteemed customers.”

To secure your JMGO N1 Series projector, bookings will commence at 12 p.m. on November 14, 2023, Indian time, on the official website, www.sprodeindia.com Act promptly, as these exceptional discounts during the 7th-anniversary celebrations will be available for a limited time only. Don't miss the chance to bring the magic of cinema into your home.

