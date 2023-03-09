SPRODE INDIA unveils JMGO N1 Ultra Triple Laser 3D 4K Gimbal Projector with LSR technology first time in the world

India, Mar 09, 2023: On the occasion of the Festival of Colours, SPRODE INDIA, the national distributor for JMGO projectors, announced the launch of the highly anticipated JMGO LEICA N1 Ultra-Triple Laser 3D 4K Gimbal Projector with ground-breaking MALC technology. This cutting-edge projector, the first of its kind in the world, offers the latest and most advanced home entertainment technology available on the market today. It features innovative technologies, like LSR technology, a TRIPLE LASER feature, active 3D, a gimbal design, and 110% BT2020 colour space, providing a natural and comfortable viewing experience with outstanding clarity that is unmatched in the industry.

The N1 Ultra is a cutting-edge 4K triple laser projector with exceptional image quality, colour accuracy, and advanced features for an immersive cinematic experience. It utilises modular LASER stacking technology that enhances efficiency and produces vivid colours with a quad-layered diffuser system that ensures brightness uniformity of up to 95%. The N1 Ultra also features Dynamic Light Speckle Reducer (LSR) technology that eliminates speckles and produces pure, natural images for comfortable viewing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MALC (Microstructure Adaptive Laser Control) technology innovated by JMGO has pushed the boundaries of high-end projectors

Founded in 2011, JMGO is a global industry leader that recently celebrated 10+ years of making significant R&D breakthroughs and becoming the trusted partner for millions of families globally. With constant innovation at the core of its operations and the vision of democratizing triple laser technology, JMGO has more than 400 industrial patents and has won numerous international awards from Germany, the USA, Taiwan, China, and Japan.

SPRODE INDIA is committed to bringing the latest technology to India and has introduced a plethora of products from 2016 such as an LED LCD projector, a 4K laser TV, an LED DLP, a portable theatre, a Wi-Fi photo frame, home cleaning robots, wireless HDMI, an industrial POE switch, and many more.

The MALC (Microstructure Adaptive Laser Control) technology innovated by JMGO has pushed the boundaries of high-end projectors. With nine patents applied to this unprecedented compact light engine, it’s a major breakthrough in laser technology that has raised the bar for brightness with colours far exceeding other LED and laser sources while achieving better efficiency than other tri-colour LASER sources.

The N1 Ultra is a remarkable 4K laser projector with a range of features that set it apart from the competition. With a brightness of 4000 ANSI lumens (BRIGHTEST IN THE SEGMENT) and accurate colour reproduction, the N1 Ultra delivers exceptional image quality even in well-lit environments, making it perfect for streaming movies. With active 3D, it offers a genuine 3D experience with specialised active shutter glasses. With Android TV 11 pre-installed, users have easy access to their preferred apps. The N1 Ultra's integrated gimbal design is a world first for a 4K laser projector, enabling effortless and precise adjustments to the projector's placement and angle. The two-axis gimbal system allows for 135 degrees of vertical and 360 degrees of horizontal adjustment, making it easy to find the perfect viewing angle. It also features an ultra-low latency of 10 MS and a powerful computer system with an independent graphics processing card (MT9629SOC chip), making it ideal for fast-action content like gaming. The N1 Ultra's sound system is co-created by leading audio brand DYNAUDIO, providing an immersive, high-fidelity audio experience that complements the stunning visuals. The sound system features a 10-watt, 2-speaker system with a 45-Hz extreme low-frequency bass and is certified by Dolby Audio and DTS decoding for superior sound reproduction. The N1 Ultra is equipped with a multi-adaptive system that includes 3D TOF sensors and CMOS high-resolution cameras for smart recognition and adjustment. The projector also features adaptive brightness and adjusts brightness according to the ambient light. smart obstacle avoidance that moves the screen away from light switches and other obstacles, smart eye protection, and auto screen fitting that automatically adapts to the screen size precisely.

Crafted in collaboration with LEICA, the world's foremost lens manufacturer, the N1 Ultra is built on a MALC tricolour LASER light engine with a 110% BT2020 wide colour gamut, creating colours that leave a lasting impression. With colour accuracy that surpasses that of professional monitors, movies come to life on the N1 Ultra. Additionally, it offers ultra-precise colour reproduction, with 1.07 billion colours, 10-bit colour depth, and superior colour fidelity compared to traditional TVs.

The JMGO N1 ultra is internationally launched through Kickstarter and in INDIA by SPRODE INDIA. It will be available for pre-booking discounts in India from the last week of March through the SPRODE INDIA website and at SPRODE stores from April 23.

SPRODE INDIA's commitment to bringing the latest technology to India is sure to impress and delight customers looking for the best in home entertainment. With this idea, the company aims to transform India into a breeding ground for the latest technology and constantly works towards achieving the goal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.