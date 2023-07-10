Spunk Entertainment's 10-Year Trailblazing Success in Talent Management

Mumbai, India - July 10, 2023 - Spunk Entertainment, a leading Artist and Celebrity Management Agency based in Mumbai, is proud to announce its ten-year anniversary. Founded in 2013 by visionary Entrepreneurs Shreeda Kirtikar and Avinash Tolani, Spunk Entertainment has established itself as a trusted partner and a driving force in the entertainment industry.

Over the past decade, Spunk Entertainment has excelled in connecting top talent with exciting opportunities, creating unforgettable experiences for artists and audiences alike. With expertise spanning music, film, television, fashion, sports, and more, they have become synonymous with comprehensive artist management, talent booking, event planning, brand partnerships, and a wide range of other services.

Shreeda Kirtikar, Founder of Spunk Entertainment, expressed her pride in the agency's growth and achievements, saying, "Spunk Entertainment has come a long way since its humble beginnings, and I am incredibly proud of the growth and accomplishments we have achieved together. This 10-year milestone is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our talented team and the incredible artists we have associated with."

She continued, "Along with an unwavering focus on innovation and staying ahead of industry trends, Spunk has consistently pushed boundaries, offering a wide range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of both artists and clients. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our artists, clients, and partners for their trust and firm support throughout this incredible journey. It is their creativity, talent, and collaboration that have fuelled our success and made Spunk Entertainment a trusted name in the industry."

Avinash Tolani, Co-founder of Spunk Entertainment, reflected on the agency's remarkable journey, stating, "During our illustrious tenure, we have had the privilege of working with some of the most renowned names in the entertainment world, including Badshah, Kapil Dev, Madhuri Dixit, Shiamak Davar, and artists from various other fields. Our portfolio includes collaborations with global icons, award-winning actors, chart-topping musicians, top-notch models, celebrated athletes, and influential social media personalities."

Avinash added, "With each client, we have embraced their unique requirements, working tirelessly to make their vision come to life and elevate their events and projects to unprecedented heights. We look forward to infinite more years of entertaining our audiences across the globe with fresh and unique talents and endless quality service."

As Spunk Entertainment celebrates its ten-year milestone, the agency looks ahead with excitement, ready to embark on the next chapter of its success story. With a decade of experience, relationships, and industry expertise, they are well-positioned to surpass even greater milestones and shape the future of the entertainment industry.

About Spunk Entertainment:

Spunk Entertainment is a leading Artist and Celebrity Consulting Agency based in Mumbai, India. Established in 2013 by Shreeda Kirtikar and Avinash Tolani, the agency provides comprehensive management services to clients across various fields, including music, film, television, fashion, sports, and more. With a focus on talent nurturing and unparalleled support, Spunk Entertainment has earned a reputation as a trusted partner in the entertainment industry.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.