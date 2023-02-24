Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) announces admissions to its MBA program — apply now with SBEST scores

India, 24th February 2023: Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP), a leading management institute ranked as ‘Top 11 B-School in India’ by the Times of India B-School Survey (2021), is inviting applications for its reputed MBA program. Built on four pillars to impart excellence in education through experienced faculty, promising placements, industry-connected and industry-oriented curriculum - SBUP’s 24-year legacy prepares students beyond placements to succeed in their life.

Prof. Paramanandhan, Pro-Chancellor of Sri Balaji University, Pune, said, “An MBA at SBUP serves as a unique opportunity for professionals and aspiring business leaders to take their careers to the next level and make a real impact in the business world. Our program is designed to give students the skills, knowledge, and experience they need to succeed in today's fast-paced and constantly evolving business environment. We encourage interested candidates to learn more about our program and apply today to secure their place in this prestigious program."

Further, candidates interested in pursuing the MBA program at SBUP can also apply with their CAT/XAT/CMAT/MAT/MAH CET and SBEST scores. To cater to a wider audience, the Institute organizes its own entrance test — SBEST (Sri Balaji Entrance Screening Test). The exam is scheduled for the 26th & 27th of February (10:30 AM to 12:30 PM), along with an exam fee of Rs. 490. The entrance exam is optional in nature and students should take this entrance exam under the following conditions -

Did not appear for CAT/XAT/CMAT/MAT/MAH CET

To improve the scores of the above-mentioned exams attempted, can opt for SBEST

Students can opt from four institutes under SBUP, namely - Balaji Institute of Modern Management (BIMM), Balaji Institute of Technology & Management (BITM), Balaji Institute of International Business (BIIB), and Balaji Institute of Management and Human Resource Development Institute (BIMHRD). Further, students can opt from a series of specialisations — Marketing Management, Personnel Management & Human Resource Development, Finance, International Business, Operations & Supply Chain Management, Digital Marketing & Business Analytics, Telecom & Business Analytics, Product Management & Business Analytics, and Data Science & Business Analytics.

In line with its vision of imparting premium and practical knowledge, SBUP organises various initiatives throughout the year such as interactions with industry leaders, guest lectures, and industry tours. The university's emphasis on training as per current market trends and out-of-the-box learning is one of its most prominent features. Further, SAP training is an integral part of the curriculum. More than 200 students from the 2021-23 batch have so far completed their global certifications. Additionally, to bolster its teaching capabilities, the University has also signed an MoU with Victoria University, Australia in the area of SAP S/4HANA training.

Owing to the Institute’s extensive industry connections and a vast alumni network of 20,000+, SBUP has facilitated the highest package of INR 20.58 LPA for its 2021-23 MBA batch. Further, the top 10% of the batch has secured an average package of INR 10.75 LPA and the top 25% of the batch has secured an average package of INR 9.40 LPA. Leading recruiters such as Infosys, IFB, HDFC Bank, Godrej, Tata Consultancy Services, Colgate, Amazon, Ola Electric, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), and more have participated in placement drives at the Institute.

To know more, visit - https://sbest.sbup.edu.in

