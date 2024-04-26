Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals Marks 30,000 Paediatric Heart Surgeries

Mumbai: 26th April 2024: Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals in Mumbai, Maharashtra; Raipur, Chhattisgarh; Palwal, Haryana celebrated the completion of 30,000 free paediatric heart surgeries and interventions under the "Gift of Life" program, in the presence of Dr C Sreenivas, Chairman and Shri. Sunil Gavaskar, Trustee and Former Captain, Indian Cricket Team.

The completion of 30,000 free of cost paediatric heart surgeries and interventions at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals highlights their steadfast dedication to offering the much-needed cardiac care to children across the country, irrespective of financial constraints. In a country where a child's heart condition often brings not just medical concerns but also financial burdens, the hospital's efforts resonate with a heartbeat of hope and humanity.

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital also launched India's first free healthcare skill training program at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Healthcare Skill Development Institute, offering a fully funded, one-year program for 10th or 12th-grade students. Focused on the high-demand role of Medical & Surgical Assistants and Allied Healthcare Skills in healthcare, the program provides both technical training, skill development and personality development support, fostering confidence and empowerment among rural youth especially from socio economically backward areas from across the country.

Dr C Sreenivas, Chairman of the Sri Sathya Sai Health and Education Trust, while announcing completion of 30,000 surgeries expressed “Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani is built today on 30,000 stories of children with congenital heart disease and their families from across world. What started 12 years back as one hospital is today a Social Transformative Movement in the Service of the Nation. These children will grow into contributory citizens of Vikasit Bharath passing on the legacy of selfless love which they have received through Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani.”

“I am also happy to announce the launch of a totally free one-year program for students who have completed 10th or 12th grade at our Skill Development Institute. The program shall Educate- Empower and make the students employable in Healthcare sector which has high-demand role of Medical & Surgical Assistants and Allied Healthcare Skills. It is a nation building initiative through skilling rural youth in healthcare sector.” Dr C Sreenivas, Chairman of Sri Sathya Sai Health and Education Trust added further.

Legendary cricketer and Trustee of Sri Sathya Sai Health & Education Trust, Sunil Gavaskar, who has sponsored hundreds of heart surgeries at Sathya Sai Sanjeevani, serves as a brand ambassador of the cause, amplifying stories of hope. Reflecting on the achievement, he said, " I consider this as my third and most fulfilling innings of life as these children are getting a new healthy future through these totally free surgeries done at Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals. These children can be future successful sportsmen/sportswomen, artists or leaders of the world. I would urge all to be part of this transformative journey.”

With over 300,000 children born with heart disease annually in India, it remains a leading cause of infant mortality, often inaccessible to many. Among these, approximately 50,000 infants require urgent intervention within their first year. Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals' achievement of totally free of cost 30,000 surgeries and interventions isn't just a milestone: it's 30,000 children reclaiming their childhoods and families breathing freely. Fuelled by donor compassion and staff dedication, their impact extends nationwide across 30 states and union territories in India and globally across eighteen countries. Their 'Free of Cost' care removes the crippling financial burden for families, ensuring holistic support from pre- to post-operation. Beyond medical prowess, the hospital embodies radical love in action, fostering genuine connections and healing not just hearts, but entire families.

About Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals:

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals are centres without any billing counter providing world class child heart care totally free of cost for last 12 years since inception. They provide a haven of hope and healing, offering life-saving paediatric cardiac care, free of cost, including surgical and post-operative care. They are guided by Sri Sathya Sai Baba's philosophy of selfless service. With centres across India, they have become synonymous with hope for families facing congenital heart disease, embodying the vision that healthcare is a right, not a privilege.

For more information on how you can contribute or volunteer, please visit https://srisathyasaisanjeevani.org/

