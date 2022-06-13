SSVAP Exhibitions - All you need to know about the student-run initiative

India, 13th June 2022: Symbiosis School of Visual Arts and Photography (SSVAP), the premier education institute recently organized its annual exhibition - Srijan. The exhibition organized by the students gives them a unique opportunity to showcase their visual arts talent to renowned industry professionals and the public. The four-day event hosted distinguished names from the community, including Mr. Sudharak Olwe, who graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Dr. Gagan Prakash, Director, SSVAP said, “Through our innovative and dynamic pedagogy, we strive to provide students with a perfect blend of theoretical and experiential learning. Our annual exhibition - Srijan is one such initiative to inculcate the culture of experiential learning. We are extremely delighted with the outcome of Srijan which was organized solely by the students of SSVAP. The exhibition not only served as a platform for students to showcase their talents but also gave them an opportunity to network with industry veterans.”

On Day 1, filmmaking specialization students from the Institute organized Cine Culture, an event featuring day-long film screenings and a variety of talks to deep dive into the current trends of the industry. Mr. Harshwardhan Kulkarni, the scriptwriter of Badhai Do and other notable Hindi films, screened his film Lost & Found for the students. Furthermore, National Award-winning documentary filmmaker Mr. Nirmaan Chowdhary also screened his film and shared his take on filmmaking.

Held at the Symbiosis Medical College for Women courtyard, the second day of the exhibition focused on displaying the best photographs from the 2020-23 batch along with final projects of Year 1 of the 2021-24 batch. As a tribute to a former student, the event was titled Aryaman and featured Mr. Shirsh Shite, a well-known photojournalist as a special judge for the campus-based exhibition.

The last two days of the exhibition were held at the Raja Ravi Varma Art Gallery where the best photographs from the 2019-22 and 2020-23 batches were displayed. Furthermore, in the presence of Mr. Sudharak Olwe, Padma Shri awardee and a reputed figure in the industry, students were able to gain valuable insights.

In addition to the various student-led exhibitions, SSVAP also provides multiple practical learning opportunities through activities such as photography campaigns aimed at raising awareness about social issues, and field and industry visits. Further, as part of Institutional Social Responsibility, students of SSVAP are taken to one of the 23 villages adopted by SIU. Students participate in constructive activities like research on various subjects affecting the villagers, an introductory session with the students of the local ZP school, and understanding the daily life in a village to help create a natural bond with the locals.

Students interested in unlocking a plethora of career opportunities and pursuing their education at SSVAP can choose from multiple industry-ready programs such as —BA in Visual Arts and Photography, Diploma in Digital Cinematography, and Certificate programs in Studio Photography and Image Processing: Digital and Film. For the Diploma in Digital Cinematography and BA in Visual Arts and Photography programs, Students belonging to any stream can apply as their passion and aspiration towards the subject are considered as a priority. To be eligible for the program, the student requires to pass the Standard XII (10+2) or equivalent examination from any recognized Board with a minimum of 45% or equivalent grade.

To know more, visit - https://bit.ly/3Qal9Wq

