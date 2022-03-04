SSVAP launches Diploma in Digital Cinematography

India, 4th March 2022: Symbiosis School of Visual Arts and Photography (SSVAP) is inviting applications for its Diploma in Cinematography and its BA in Visual Arts and Photography program for the next academic year.

The newly launched Diploma course has been designed to nourish the technical and aesthetic sense of cinematography and encourage students to create their own work. This ensures a clear conceptual and practical knowledge about the fundamentals of digital cinematography. The admissions for the Diploma in Digital Cinematography will be regulated through the university conducted PRPI (Portfolio Review and Personal Interaction) round.

Diploma in Digital Cinematography is one of the meritorious programs offered by SSVAP spread over 12 months with a total of 30 credits. The program intends to chisel the acquired skills and enhance the knowledge gained, thereby expanding the magnitude of opportunities to the students. The course structure, framed by experts, is highly knowledgeable and practical-learning oriented. They focus on building the creative thinking and decision-making abilities of the student. Additionally, they are also enhanced to fulfil the purpose of personal development among students and advance through adopting a futuristic approach towards learning.

Through the course, students will be able to explore various subjects across two semesters such as Post Production for Video Film, Directing for Cinematographers, 35mm Cinematography, Advanced Motion Picture Camera Technique, and Stage Lighting Workshop to name a few. Further, to get International exposure and experience, SSVAP has opportunities for students to be a part of semester exchange at foreign universities. To provide additional exposure, SSVAP has also been working on various research and creative projects with foreign Universities.

Students at SSVAP are provided with multiple practical learning opportunities through activities such as exhibitions completely run by students and photography campaigns aimed at raising awareness about social issues. Further, as part of Institutional Social Responsibility, students of SSVAP are taken to one of the 23 villages adopted by SIU to participate in various constructive activities like research on various subjects affecting the villagers, an introductory session with the students of the local ZP school, and understanding the daily life in a village to help create a natural bond with the locals.

The premier institute also offers their reputed Bachelors of Visual Arts and Photography program aimed at providing students with a thorough understanding in the field of commercial, fine art, and documentary photography along with other visual art forms like visual effects and digital filmmaking. The 3 years, 120 credits program offers dual specialization with major specializations in Filmmaking and Visual Effects. Further, the other specializations on offer are Photojournalism and Documentary Photography, Wildlife and Nature Photography, Fashion and Portrait Photography, Architecture and Interior Photography, and Automobile Photography to name a few.

For the Diploma in Digital Cinematography and BA in Visual Arts and Photography programs, Students belonging to any stream can apply as their passion and aspiration towards the subject are considered as a priority. To be eligible for the program, the student requires to pass the Standard XII (10+2) or equivalent examination from any recognized Board with a minimum of 45% or equivalent grade.

To know more, visit - https://bit.ly/3HFkFSF.

To Apply for B.A. in Visual Arts and Cinematography, visit - https://bit.ly/3Mgoh0Z

To Apply for Diploma in Cinematography, visit - https://bit.ly/35H8rvy

