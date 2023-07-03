St. Teresa's College wins the "Outstanding College Award" in the MedMark's Pride of Kerala 2023

Kerala's Kochi - St. Teresa's College in Ernakulam has been recognised for its outstanding achievements by receiving the coveted "Pride of Kerala" award organised by Medmark. Distinguished guests, including India's Ministry of Rural Development and Steel's Honourable Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste and Social Justice and Empowerment's Honourable Minister Ramdas Athawale, attended the event, which celebrated St. Teresa's College's significant contributions to society while reinforcing its commitment to educational excellence.

Mr Faggan Singh Kulaste graciously presented an award to Rev. Sr. Dr Vinitha CSST, Principal Dr Alphonsa Vijaya Joseph, Senior Administrator & Former Principal Dr Sajimol Augustine. M and Vice Principal Dr Kala M S on behalf of their colleagues at an event held in Kochi in the presence of Mr Azeez Abdulla and Minister Ramdas Athawale. This honour adds to the vast list of honours St. Teresa's College has been bestowed over the years.

The Pride of Kerala Award honours St. Teresa's College's capacity to stand out among the intense competition by recognising its remarkable efforts across multiple areas, with special distinction given to its educational contributions. Their inventive work and unwavering dedication to their objective earned them this well-deserved honour, a tribute to all members of the institution's community, including administration, staff, and students.

This institution has positively impacted education since its inception on June 15th, 1925. From humble beginnings, it has grown significantly to become one of the leading organisations with cutting-edge amenities and infrastructure.

The purpose of St. Teresa's College, which fosters intellectual progress, maturity, responsibility, spiritual illumination, and social motivation, drives the institution. It has demonstrated an unbroken dedication to quality over its 98-year history, achieving various milestones while becoming one of Kerala's premier minority institutions. St. Teresa's College, a pioneer of women's education and Kerala's first aided college for women continues to offer an encouraging example for others to follow.

This institution's academic and research excellence is evidenced by its impressive accreditations and rankings, including being awarded Five-Star Level status from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in 1999 and earning an A-grade status with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.57 for cycle four evaluation by NAAC in 2019. Furthermore, its participation in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) national listing as the 41st-ranked institution demonstrates its commitment to offering outstanding education.

This institution has received widespread recognition for its research activities, with prestigious organisations such as the Department of Science and Technology-Fund for Improvement of Science and Technology Infrastructure (DST-FIST) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) recognising its outstanding efforts. St. Teresa's has garnered several major prizes, including the Best Bhoomitra Sena Club Award, the National Energy Conservation Award, and the World Malayalee Council Best Project Award, confirming its reputation as a hotbed of innovative research.

St. Teresa's College distinguishes itself in areas other than academics by excelling in extracurricular activities. Over 35 years, St. Teresa's has won numerous triumphs at the Mahatma Gandhi University Youth Festival; also, their commitment to environmental sustainability and energy conservation practises has earned them respect and appreciation.

The Pride of Kerala Award for Outstanding Achievement 2023 is a watershed point in the institution's history. It demonstrates their unwavering commitment to education while working relentlessly to provide an inspiring learning environment.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.